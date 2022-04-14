Jackson Family Wines of Sonoma County buys Washington vineyards

Jackson Family Wines said it is buying its first vineyards in Washington state.

Price was not disclosed for the acquisition of 61 acres of vineyards, which are part of a 117-acre site in the Walla Walla Valley winegrowing region in the southeastern part of the state. Abeja, which originally developed and planted the site in 2016, will retain ownership of 56 unplanted acres and will plant new vines there next year, the announcement stated.

“Over the next several years the family plans to develop a Washington-based operation,” Jackson, a Sonoma County-based global wine company, said in the announcement.

“We ventured into Washington in 2021, buying grapes from select vineyards throughout the Walla Walla Valley which gave us a great sense of the opportunity and quality. Many community members have offered their knowledge, wisdom, guidance, and support,” stated winemaker Chris Carpenter.

About 40 acres of its new purchase is planted primarily with cabernet sauvignon vines, with additional plantings of chardonnay, merlot, and cabernet franc, the company said.

Christopher Jackson, second-generation proprietor of Jackson Family Wines, stated that Walla Walla Valley is “an exceptional region in North America” for cabernet sauvignon and syrah. He said the newly acquired site in Mill Creek “possesses ideal conditions in terms of soils, elevation and climate.”

Jackson Family Wines has 40 wineries in the northern hemisphere (California, Oregon, Washington, France and Italy) and southern hemisphere (Australia, Chile and South Africa).