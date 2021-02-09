Joe Biden wants 100% clean energy. Will California show that it's possible?

The undersea power line would run south from San Luis Obispo County, hugging the California coast for 200 miles before making landfall in or near Los Angeles. It would be able to carry electricity from a fleet of offshore wind turbines, providing Southern California with clean power after sundown and helping to replace fossil-fueled generators.

Fewer planet-warming emissions, less risk of blackouts and no chance of igniting the wildfires sometimes sparked by traditional power lines: Those are the arguments for the $1.9-billion Pacific Transmission Expansion.

Yet state officials haven't shown much interest.

To understand why, you need to look beyond the sheen of California's impressive climate targets and navigate the labyrinth of cautious regulators and bureaucratic silos that critics say are stifling badly needed clean energy infrastructure — and will keep doing so unless Gov. Gavin Newsom demands greater urgency.

Policymakers across the country are looking to California to show that it's possible to phase out fossil fuels. State law mandates 100% clean energy by 2045, and until recently, things seemed to be going well. Nearly two-thirds of California's electricity came from climate-friendly sources in 2019, against the backdrop of a growing pre-pandemic economy.

Two evenings of rolling blackouts in August 2020 offered a warning of more challenging times ahead.

In a recent report examining what went wrong, state officials cast some of the blame on themselves. They said they had failed to require enough energy resources that can keep power flowing to air conditioners on hot summer evenings, after solar panels go dark.

Now they're scrambling to avoid additional outages next summer, in part by extending the life of climate-polluting natural gas plants that otherwise would have shut down.

But even if California skates by without rolling blackouts in 2021, there's a clear longer-term need for clean energy sources that can be relied on when electricity demand is high and there's not enough sunlight to go around. That's where climate activists and renewable power companies worry that Newsom's administration is setting up the Golden State for failure.

"The state is essentially sowing the seeds for the next crisis," said Danielle Osborn Mills, California director for the American Clean Power Association, an industry trade group.

Strong ocean breezes off the California coast blow more consistently than onshore winds and stay strong into the evening, making them a potentially valuable complement to solar farms. Other after-dark clean energy options include geothermal plants that tap into Earth's subterranean heat and lithium-ion batteries that can store solar power for use in the evening.

The California Public Utilities Commission has begun pushing utility companies to invest in batteries but has largely ignored other technologies, even though there's widespread agreement that batteries alone won't be enough to phase out fossil fuels.

Power plants fueled by natural gas and coal are only one slice of California's contribution to climate change, with cars and trucks making up the biggest share of emissions. But cleaning up transportation will depend on a power grid big enough to support millions of electric vehicles, with enough transmission lines and renewable energy generators to meet the influx of new demand.

So climate advocates were frustrated when the Public Utilities Commission set a target last year of reducing emissions from power plants by just 25% by 2030 — a slower pace than emissions fell during the previous decade. The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the power grid, described the 2030 target as inadequate for meeting the state's climate goals.

Despite that criticism, the utilities commission is set to vote this Thursday on a proposal that would make its 2030 target the basis for approving or rejecting new transmission lines, such as the undersea cable. That's a big deal because transmission is critical for connecting renewable energy facilities such as solar and wind farms with cities that consume large amounts of electricity — and permitting and building new power lines is an arduous process that can take as long as a decade.

If the commission doesn't plan for enough new transmission today, climate advocates say, Californians in 2030 could find themselves still hooked on natural gas — or, if more gas plants shut down, facing heightened risk of blackouts.

"The accountability is lacking at this agency, and yet they are the linchpin of California meeting its climate goals," said V. John White, executive director of the Center for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Technologies.