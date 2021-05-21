Jordan winery buys 45-acre vineyard in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley

Jordan Vineyard & Winery has purchased the 45-acre Meola Vineyard in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley.

Sonoma County-based Jordan & Vineyard and Winery stated that the purchase was its first since the acquisition of 1,200 acres in 1974 for what became Jordan Estate. Of the newly acquired land, 29 acres are planted to cabernet sauvignon. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

Meola is located near Cloverdale, while Jordan is based near Healdsburg.

“We have been looking to purchase more vineyard land for a very long time,” stated John Jordan, CEO of Jordan Vineyard & Winery. “We have kicked the proverbial tires on a few properties and didn’t make any offers because we weren’t confident that those vineyards would produce grapes worthy of the Jordan master blend. This one is guaranteed and aligns with our focus on making the best cabernet sauvignon in our house style from a combination of estate and grower vineyards.”

Director of Agricultural Operations Brent Young will oversee farming of the vineyard for the 2021 vintage, which was planted from 1989 to 1994 to clone 8 cabernet sauvignon.

Mario Meola purchased the land for Meola Vineyard in 1994. Jordan started in 1974, and John Jordan acquired the winery from his father in 2007.