Journal’s Oct. 29 Impact Sonoma event focuses on COVID-19

From the economic outlook going forward to the way COVID-19 will change the work place and the commercial real estate market will be on the agenda Oct. 29 at the Business Journal free virtual event "The ongoing impact of COVID-19 -- and now fires."

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m..

“Impact Sonoma will be a key opportunity to discuss the consequences for the economy of COVID-19 crisis and how it might bring permanent change in some sectors,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “That will be the topic Sonoma State University Economist Rob Eyler will address along with leading experts from two industries severely impacted by the pandemic, commercial real estate and hospitality and tourism.”

In addition to Eyler, speakers include Todd O’Leary, vice president of Marketing and Communication at Sonoma County Tourism. And as working from home – which began commonplace when the state imposed shelter-in-place orders because of the virus in March – continues, Brian Keegan, operations director/senior real estate advisor with Keegan & Coppin Co., Inc., will discuss the shift and its impact on office building space.

The event is underwritten by Exchange Bank with Ghilotti Construction as a major sponsor. Registration for the free Business Journal Virtual Event: nbbj.news/sonoma20.