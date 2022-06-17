Judd Wallenbrock joins Lake County winery after leaving C. Mondavi

Judd Wallenbrock, who earlier this year left his position as president and CEO at C. Mondavi & Family, the family-owned wine company that operates Charles Krug, Napa Valley’s oldest winery, has joined a Lake County winery.

Wallenbrock said in a LinkedIn post that he will be serving as the CEO for Boatique Wines.

The winery is located in the Red Hills region and opened its tasting room in 2015, featuring a large complex and events center that also houses antique boats. The venue also offers panoramic views of the nearby mountains.

“While hanging my consulting shingle back out, a wonderful opportunity flew in the door and I'm so thrilled to announce that I will be acting as the CEO for the amazing Boatique Wines in Lake County,” Wallenbrock wrote in his post.