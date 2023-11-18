Jury rules on Santa Rosa’s Seismic Brewing distribution contract

After more than three years of legal wrangling and a two-week trial, a battle involving Santa Rosa’s Seismic Brewing and DBI Beverage has ended.

A San Francisco Superior Court jury determined Nov. 9 the Santa Rosa craft brewer was not liable for over $1 million for terminating its distribution agreement with DBI.

Instead, the craft brewer was ordered to pay about $66,000 in unpaid invoices.

DBI, a beer wholesaler now owned by Reyes Holdings, was seeking $1.2 million for alleged breach of contract related to distribution rights in the civil case, the law firm BraunHagey & Borden of San Francisco, announced Tuesday.

BraunHagey & Borden represented Seismic in the case.

The dispute began when a Reyes subsidiary named Harbor Distributing purchased DBI Beverage in 2019. Seismic had asked DBI — which operates divisions in Napa, San Joaquin, Sacramento and San Jose — to assist in ramping up the craft brewer’s production. Seismic, founded in 2017, was averaging 35,000 cases two years later and “wanted to double that,” the brewer’s attorney Andrew Levine said.

Seismic and DBI agreed to a deal the Sonoma County brewery believed met its need to maintain its eco-friendly, award-winning reputation and standing in the industry. The contract protections included pledges to increase sales, among other points.

Reyes then bought DBI.

Seismic, which is owned by Christopher Jackson of Jackson Family Wines, terminated the agreement with DBI because it wasn’t what the company agreed to, Levine explained.

That sparked the lawsuit from DBI Beverage “over payments for Seismic’s distribution rights and a cross complaint from Seismic over Reyes’ and DBI’s anti-competitive business practices,” Levine added.

The original contract dispute between Seismic and DBI remained until last week.

“I think we won a resounding victory,” Levine said in reference to the jury trial.

The San Francisco attorneys representing DBI held a similar opinion.

“They owe $66,000 in unpaid invoices. This is part of the claim we won. What is also important to us is Seismic sought millions in its cross claim and recovered $2,” DBI attorney Nazy Fahimi of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy said. “When DBI was bought by Reyes, (Seismic) wanted to go with someone else. But we feel they’re not a winner here.”

In the big picture, these type of disputes represent growing pains in the industry, said Duane Stanford, president of Beverage Digest, a data research publication based in Atlanta.

“There’s been a lot of volatility in craft beers and a consolidation among wholesalers,” Stanford said.

Still, as large-scale U.S. beer manufacturers have seen a drop in sales in recent years, craft brewers — constituting small independents with annual production under six million barrels — have hoped to capture at least 20% of that market share.

Since the pandemic, both small- and large brewers have witnessed a slowing of growth, despite craft beers seeing a 5% increase in sales. The business aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis led to the closure of the Seismic Brewing taproom in Sebastopol.

Valued at $115 billion, the overall U.S. beer volume was down 3% in 2022, according to the Brewers Association.

