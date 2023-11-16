Jury rules on Santa Rosa’s Seismic Brewing wholesale contract

Following more than three years of legal wrangling and a two-week trial, a David and Goliath-type battle involving Santa Rosa’s Seismic Brewing and Reyes Holdings has ended.

A San Francisco Superior Court jury determined Nov. 9 the Santa Rosa craft brewer was not liable for over $1 million for terminating its distribution agreement.

Instead, the craft brewer was ordered to pay about $66,000 in unpaid invoices.

The Illinois company, the largest beer wholesaler in the U.S., was seeking $1.2 million for alleged breach of contract related to distribution rights on the civil case, law firm BraunHagey & Borden of San Francisco, announced Tuesday.

BraunHagey & Borden represented Reyes in the case. The firm’s attorneys say they view the end of the legal battle a win for both sides within an industry valued at $28.4 billion in retail sales in 2022, according to the Brewers Association, a Boulder, Colo.-based organization that follows the craft beer arena.

The case started when a Reyes subsidiary named Harbor Distributing purchased DBI Beverage in 2019. Seismic had asked DBI — which operates divisions in Napa, San Joaquin, Sacramento and San Jose — to assist in ramping up the craft brewer’s production. The company that was founded in 2017 was averaging 35,000 cases per year and “wanted to double that,” the brewer’s Attorney Andrew Levine said.

Seismic and DBI agreed to a deal that the Sonoma County brewery believed met its need to maintain its eco-friendly, award-winning reputation and standing in the industry. The contract protections included pledges to increase sales among other points.

Then Reyes bought DBI.

“Reyes never accepts agreements from distributors it buys,” Levine said.

So Seismic, which is owned by Christopher Jackson of Jackson Family Wines, terminated the agreement, pulling out of the deal because it wasn’t what the company agreed to, Levine explained.

That sparked a legal storm involving the primary lawsuit from Reyes Holdings and a countersuit from Seismic over distribution rights in an antitrust legal challenge with DBI over anti-competitive business practices. That part of the case morphed into a federal antitrust case and was resolved amicably according to a joint statement issued by the companies June 29, 2022.

The original contract dispute remained until last week.

“I think we won a resounding victory,” Levine said.

The San Francisco attorneys fighting Seismic held a similar opinion.

“They owe $66,000 in unpaid invoices. This is part of the claim we won,” Reyes Holdings’ Attorney Nazy Fahimi of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy said. “(Seismic) wanted to go with someone else. But we feel they’re not a winner here.”

In the big picture, these type of disputes represent growing pains in the industry, said Duane Stanford, president of Beverage Digest, a data research publication based in Atlanta.

“There’s been a lot of volatility in craft beers and a consolidation among wholesalers,” Stanford said.

Indeed, Reyes Holdings and its subsidiaries account for at least half the market share in a state with about 1,000 craft brewers.

Still, as large-scale U.S. beer manufacturers have seen a drop in sales in recent years, craft brewers — constituting small independents with annual production under six million barrels — have hoped to capture at least 20% of that market share.

Since the pandemic, both small- and large brewers have witnessed a slowing of growth, despite craft beers seeing a 5% increase in sales. The business aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis led to the closure of the Seismic Brewing taproom in Sebastopol.

Valued at $115 billion, the overall U.S. beer volume was down 3% in 2022, according to the Brewers Association.

