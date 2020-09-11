Kaiser Permanente appoints new president for Northern California region

Kaiser Permanente announced Sept. 11 that Carrie Owen Plietz has been named regional president for the health care system’s Northern California operations, effective in early November. Owen Plietz will assume the role formerly held by Janet Liang, who was promoted earlier this year to group president, California markets, according to Kaiser. Owen Plietz will report directly to Liang.

In her new role, Owen Plietz will lead the health plan and hospitals’ management team, working closely with The Permanente Medical Group and Kaiser Permanente’s labor partners, Kaiser said in its press release. She will also have responsibility for initiatives that address the social health needs of Kaiser Permanente members and communities, including grants and strategic investments that strengthen resources for housing, food, and economic opportunity, according to the release.

Owen Plietz joins Kaiser after nearly five years with Wellstar Health System in Atlanta, where she served as executive vice president and COO for the organization’s hospital division, which includes 11 hospitals, multiple outpatient centers, nursing homes, and other facilities and services.

Prior to her time at Wellstar, Owen Plietz spent 17 years working for Sutter Health’s Northern California region, serving as both COO and chief administrative officer of multihospital entities, and finally as CEO of Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento.

Owen Plietz has a master’s degree in health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, and a bachelor’s degree in health administration from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

She also currently serves as chair-elect for the American College of Healthcare Executives, and chair-elect of the Healthcare Executives Study Society.

“This is an extraordinary time for leaders in health care to step up and address the current challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while simultaneously working to improve the long-term health of patients, members, and communities,” said Greg A. Adams, Kaiser Permanente chairman and CEO. “We are striving every day to do just that, and we are excited to have such an accomplished leader as Carrie join us and help drive this critical work.”

Adams assumed the role of Kaiser Permanente chairman and CEO in December 2019, a month after the unexpected death of Bernard J. Tyson. Adams previously served as executive vice president and group president, with direct responsibility for health plan and hospital operations in all eight Kaiser Permanente regions.

Kaiser Permanente provides care for more than 4.5 million members through its 21 hospitals and 257 medical offices in Northern California.