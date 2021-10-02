Kaiser Permanente names Wall public affairs director for Marin, Sonoma counties

Alena Wall, MA, CHES, is the new public affairs director for the Marin-Sonoma service area of Kaiser Permanente.

She had been the health care providers’s community health leader for the area since 2018, moving up to interim public affairs director this past April.

Since May 2020, Wall has also been on assignment to Kaiser’s National Social Health team to “help lead an enterprise-wide strategy to address loneliness and social isolation,” according to the Oakland-based organization.

Prior to joining Kaiser in 2018, Wall was executive director for the Center for Well Being in Santa Rosa.

Wall holds a bachelor’s degree in health science from Chico State University and a master’s degree in holistic health education from JFK University.

“Alena has been instrumental in advancing our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve across Marin-Sonoma. She has built lasting, deep relationships between local KP leadership, elected officials, and community partners as well as the business sector,” said Tarek Salaway, senior vice president and Marin-Sonoma area manager.