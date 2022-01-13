Kaiser Permanente Northern California reports award for patient safety

Kaiser Permanente Northern California has been recognized by the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, a global nonprofit organization committed to achieving zero preventable patient harm and death.

The foundation organized the program to help achieve that goal globally by 2030. Kaiser Permanente Northern California reported it is among the first to be named a “highly reliable organization.”

Hospitals and health care organizations submit patient safety data annually to be more transparent and to provide patients with the information they need to make informed health care decisions, according to the provider of health care to 12.5 million people in eight states and the District of Columbia.

Kaiser operates North Bay hospitals, medical offices and clinics in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties.

“We are honored to be recognized for our unwavering commitment to provide safe patient care and commend our staff for being strong advocates for safety,” said Robin Betts, vice president of safety, quality and regulatory services for Kaiser Permanente Northern California. “Our hospitals are among the country’s highest performing for minimizing patient injuries, medication errors, and infections. Every day, we aim to protect the health of our patients, keep them safe from harm, and provide the highest quality care.”