Kaiser Permanente workers in Santa Rosa expected to walk out despite large labor pact

Kaiser Permanente’s operations in Santa Rosa and across Northern California still face the potential of mass walkouts Monday, despite the health giant’s tentative four-year contract with 50,000 employees.

The tentative agreement averted what would have been the largest strike of 2021 with pickets in Southern California, Oregon and Hawaii, in addition to Northern California, where workers still intend to walk out in solidarity with 750 engineers not covered by the contract announced Saturday.

The small band of structural and biomedical engineers have been picketing Kaiser hospitals in Santa Rosa and elsewhere in Northern California since Sept. 18, saying Kaiser is offering wages that will be far less than their peers’ at other large health care providers by the end of their three-year contract.

“We’ve been on strike for 57 days,” said Jason Coester, Santa Rosa strike captain for Stationary Engineers Local 39. “I understand the pharmacists will be joining us on Monday through Friday. We’re out indefinitely.”

Workers are stepping up labor actions across the country, demanding better pay, benefits and conditions, partly driven by a tight labor market and pandemic fatigue. More than 100,000 workers have recently either threatened or gone on strike — including ongoing actions by 10,000 Deere & Co. employees and 1,400 workers from Kellogg Co.

The numbers of picketers on the engineers' line could balloon into hundreds as members of other unions, such as the SEIU housekeepers who work at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, and nurses join the picket line, one of 22 in Northern California.

In Southern California, however, leaders of Kaiser's Alliance of Health Care Unions quickly sent out word to their members and co-workers that their strike had been called off.

“This contract protects our patients, provides safe staffing, and guarantees fair wages and benefits for every alliance member,” said Hal Ruddick, executive director, Alliance of Health Care Unions.

No local labor union representatives who participated in negotiations were available for interviews Saturday because “they were up all night ... and need to sleep it off,” according to a statement released by Alliance unions.

The alliance pact will cover roughly 50,000 Kaiser Permanente employees in 22 local unions, and it will strengthen the company's partnership with labor, Kaiser leaders said in a statement Saturday. The agreement covers a lot of ground, strengthening protections for employees and patients, providing annual wage increases, maintaining benefits and continuing to offer career development.

“This landmark agreement positions Kaiser Permanente for a successful future focused on providing high-quality health care that is affordable and accessible for our more than 12 million members and the communities we serve,” said Christian Meisner, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Kaiser Permanente.

The agreement includes:

Guaranteed wage increases each year through 2025 in every region.

No reductions in health benefits.

Maintaining retirement benefits.

Addition of bonus plans.

New safe staffing and workload language.

The alliance includes 2,500 pharmacy workers represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers; 21,000 registered nurses in United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals; 7,400 licensed vocational nurses, housekeepers and others in United Steelworkers Local 7600; and about 1,350 UNAC/UHCP-represented physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists in Northern California.

Previously David Sereni, a Kaiser physical therapist in Santa Rosa who is part of the bargaining team, said the primary labor issue was workload, which is affecting patient access, even though Alliance unions were seeking wage increases.

Alliance leaders had said that a key sticking point in negotiations was a Kaiser proposal to institute a two-tier wage structure that would pay workers differently depending on when they were hired or where they worked. Labor expert Kate Bronfenbrenner of Cornell University said many companies experimented with such pay structures in the 1980s — and discovered that they not only divide workers but also result in low morale, low productivity and high employee turnover.

The tentative pact, which may take several weeks to ratify, was reached a day after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and seven Democratic colleagues spoke out against the two-tier pay proposal and urged Kaiser to increase its pay offer. “Considering your recent profit margins, we find this offer to be demeaning and unacceptable,” they wrote.