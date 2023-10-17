Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa appoints new medical group administrator

Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa has named K.C. Nate its new medical group administrator, the health care system announced Oct. 10.

Nate will lead medical group operations for members and patients served by 385 Kaiser Permanente physicians in the Santa Rosa service area, according to the news release. His appointment took effect Oct. 8.

Nate, who joined Kaiser Permanente in 2015, most recently served for five years as medical group administrator at Kaiser Permanente’s Central Valley service area, comprised of San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. Nate has held various leadership positions throughout his tenure at Kaiser Permanente, according to the announcement.

Nate holds a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from the University of Minnesota, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in molecular biology from Brigham Young University, according to the news release.

“I am beyond thrilled to be returning to Santa Rosa. It is an incredible community of hard-working, compassionate, people that have successfully braved so many challenges in the last several years,” Nate said in the announcement. “I am deeply humbled to assume the role of medical group administrator and am fully committed to advancing the health of our patients and community.”

In his spare time, Nate enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Candice, and their three children, Ella, Hayden and Dolly.