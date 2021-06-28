Did it give you a new perspective about your career or the business you are in? What was the biggest shift in that perception?

Our approach to health care delivery completely changed. In addition to the rapid shift to providing virtual health care, we also went from patients coming into our facilities to our physicians and staff going out to the community, such as to Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly and Skilled Nursing Facilities.

We had to adjust to the needs of our patient population and significantly altered our approach to medical care, moving many services outdoors and into tents.

We also had to shift our roles and duties to meet the areas of greatest need as the pandemic unfolded. We have rapidly contributed to the evolution of care delivery and the future of medicine. It gave me a new perspective in terms of where we provide and how we provide care.

In terms of my career, not only did we pivot to virtual health care, but we pivoted to virtual leadership. I gained a new perspective on the importance of clear and consistent messaging and how we network, support, monitor, and develop our teams because we had vastly fewer touchpoints for our people. The most significant shift in my perspective was the realization of how quickly we can change.

Changes in the health care industry have typically been slow, methodical, and driven by rigorous research and development over time.

And yet, look at how quickly we were able to develop a COVID vaccine! It was estimated to take a minimum of two years to develop, yet in less than one year, we swiftly made considerable strides in containing the pandemic.

Of all the things you learned about yourself in the past year or so, which one surprises you the most and why?

Resiliency as an essential life skill surprised me the most.

Yes, prior to this past year, I felt we were a reasonably resilient facility and community with the fires, the power outages, the floods, etc.

However, the pandemic hit when we were still recovering from all of those recent traumas. This past year has been relentless, lasting far longer than any past disaster with which we have dealt. I have never had to sustain a wholesale change, and at such a pace, for so long.

I would never have thought myself capable. I had to lead differently, and I had to ask the same of my team. Never has the importance of work-life balance and taking care of ourselves so we can continue to take care of others been so critical. It really is amazing what you can do when you must.

What stereotype or bias involving the Pride movement which you most like to knock down and why?

Thank you for acknowledging that all of us have biases.

That is incredibly important. We talk so much in health care about social inequities, and we are exceedingly aware of the impact of biases on people’s health.

For example, one of the biggest indicators for your life span is your zip code. So too, the impact of the pandemic was not equitable.

For example, the inequity was immediately evident as not everyone understood how to protect themselves or access the care and information they needed. We became aware that we needed to develop different strategies for different communities and life experiences, for youth and the elderly, rural vs. urban. T

The bias that I would most like to address is the assumption that we have a uniform LGBTQ community. Our LGBTQ community is just as diverse as the community at large. Every segment and every age group has different needs, many shaped by a legacy of fear and discrimination.

We can’t assume we are doing right by all in our community by meeting the needs of only one group. LGBTQ is not a line item, and servicing the LGBTQ community is not a one-stop-shop.

What was the best decision you made in the past year in your professional life, and what was the worst? Tell us why.

The best decision I made harkens back to the first question: Trusting, supporting, and tapping into the leadership potential of my team and the importance of bringing us all together while working virtually. I eventually realized I could not be the expert or key point of access in all things.

In retrospect, I wish I had immediately initiated a complete and open-minded call to action to everyone from the onset. I didn’t realize initially how much that this was going to be a marathon, not a sprint.

Our entire care-delivery team here at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa would need support as well as relief to make it through a pandemic that is still ongoing a year and a half later.

What is the achievement you are most proud of when it comes to your professional life and why:

I am most proud of my leadership through adversity here in Sonoma County. From the fires, PSPS events, floods, and now the COVID-19 pandemic, we have withstood five years of incredible challenges.