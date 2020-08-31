Kaiser Permanente’s philanthropy includes $13M in North Bay recovery funds

It’s part of Kaiser Permanente’s mission to improve the health of the communities we serve. In addition to our annual local grant and sponsorship funding, we are investing in rebuilding and recovery. Since 2017, Kaiser Permanente has provided more than $13 million for recovery efforts.

What three events or activities would you like to highlight as examples of ways your company or you have helped or continue to help make things better in the North Bay?

Since October 2017, Kaiser Permanente has provided more than $13 million for fire recovery efforts.

You can find Kaiser Permanente physicians and staff throughout our communities?at fundraising events, in local clinics, at community gatherings, and on the boards, committees, and commissions of hundreds of local nonprofit organizations, government entities, and local schools.

Our community benefit giving is enhanced by the individual generosity of more than 5,000 Marin-Sonoma employees.

How does your company's philanthropy work spill over into your personal life?

David Ebright: We're encouraged to give to our community, financially through our KPCares giving campaign, and personally through our gift of time and expertise to local nonprofit boards and commissions.

Describe why you do what you do in the community in six words.

To improve the health of the community.