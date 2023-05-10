Kathy Goodacre: North Bay has a shortage of mechanics, but not education programs for them

I write in response to the article on the front page of the North Bay Business Journal regarding a shortage of North Bay auto mechanics (“Where have the mechanics gone?” April 17).

I and my colleagues at Santa Rosa Junior College have received several calls regarding the omission of and lack of acknowledgment for the robust automotive training programs in Sonoma County, including the automotive and diesel programs at SRJC and the automotive shop classes and other mechanical-related CTE classes happening throughout Sonoma County high schools.

I understand this was written by a freelance writer who apparently is not from the area; however, it’s frustrating that this reporter seemed to rely on their Google searches instead of reaching out to education leaders directly to confirm what is and isn’t happening here.

See following from the article: “The California Automotive Teachers website does not list any high school programs in the North Bay.”

I don’t know this website source, but this is simply not true. There are five high schools in Sonoma County alone with automotive shop classes and pathways and as many as 200 students engaged in autoshop classes on any given school day. I also find it interesting that the reporter chose to highlight Solano Community College who graduated 22 students last semester, overlooking SRJC’s automotive certificate/associate degree program that issues up to 125 certificates a year.

We acknowledge this topic is of concern and that there is a shortage of the workforce pipeline in many of the skilled trades careers, that include auto mechanics. We also believe it is important to highlight the effort that is underway locally to introduce young people to these career opportunities and the full scope of training available to students and benefiting local employers.

―Submitted on behalf of myself and Brad Davis, dean of career education and workforce development, Santa Rosa Junior College.