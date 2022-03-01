Korbel Champagne Cellars promotes winemaker to executive team

Paul Ahvenainen, who has been with Sonoma County-based Korbel Champagne Cellars for nearly four decades, has been promoted to vice president for operations and winemaking.

In the new role, he now oversees all wine and brandy production, winemaking, grower relations, maintenance and quality control. Most recently he was director of winemaking and grower relations.

“Paul has demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities throughout his tenure at Korbel,” commented Heck. “He is one of only a few employees who have the opportunity to actively participate in the complete process from grape acquisition to bottled wine. It gives me great pleasure to recognize his achievements with this promotion and welcome him to my executive team.”

Born in Helsinki, Finland, he emigrated to the United States with his family in 1968, early in life. He earned an enology degree from UC Davis.