Lake County official calls for moratorium on inspection videos after cannabis grower protests

LAKEPORT — After a permitted cannabis cultivator protested a video recording of a routine inspection of a cannabis field, which officers allegedly failed to get prior permission to conduct, an agreement was reached to abstain from future recording.

Mireya Turner, Lake County Community Development Department director, struck a compromise with the operators of Pillsbury Family Farms in Potter Valley on Nov. 15, following lengthy testimony by the farm's principal operators, Skiela “Sky” Laiwa and Justin Quayle. Laiwa requested a meeting at the county administration building because she maintained that in September, during an annual inspection of Pillsbury's 8,000-square-foot grow, Code Enforcement Officer Linda Rosas-Bill had not first obtained Laiwa's permission to record during her annual compliance monitoring.

"When she hopped out of the car it (the body cam) was recording from the moment she got out," said Laiwa "She did not stop and say, 'do I have your permission to record?' There was none of that."

But Turner reminded Laiwa that Turner sent her a digital letter on Nov. 9 that Rosas-Bill previously asked for a body-cam to use for personal safety, which was issued to her, but it was not the department's standard procedure, Turner explained.

"No investigation was needed to take place at Pillsbury Farms," Turner said. "When they (department technician Jaime Henry was an escort) did the investigation they didn't see any high severity violations, so, the recording was just a standard thing she does for all her site visits."

Turner went on to state that the code officer noticed a deteriorating greenhouse that had no permit. Rosas-Bill made a note of that and now Laiwa needed to get a demolition permit and proceed with its removal.

However, Turner reminded the Pillsbury growers even before the visit in September that code enforcement alerted her that although Pillsbury had a county permit, they lacked proper permitting paperwork.

"I believe an inspection report was made- at that point and when we see cannabis cultivated without a state license I have to figure out if I'm going to send it to the planning commission with a request to revoke your county permit because you can't proceed without a state license," she said. "They went out a year ago and called the state to confirm. I don't like to make quick decisions, and I understand you are trying to get this stuff squared away with the state. So, I decided not to put you on the revocation list."

Pillsbury subsequently began working with the State, which the State reported to Turner. "So, the way I see it, you're doing everything to have a successful and legal business,"

But Quayle protested that their assigned planner, Sateur Ham, had lost their application for a state license, and she told them she had 45 people she was assisting through the process, and she was overworked.

"We could have been in this Early Activation, but we were pushed under the table," he said. “We talked to the county and the state was willing to work with us but you weren't. The state said if you can prove you were an applicant with the water boards ... and we did. I paid all the way back to 2017. I paid $6,000 last year to the water board."

Turner then interjected a thought.

"I'm wondering if doing your timeline, either 2020 or 2021, I can find the information and send it to Sky," Turner said. "The boards decided not to do Early Activations anymore, they just stopped it back then, and it also added to the impact on your process. Let me get that information and I'll send it to Sky."

Laiwa pointed out they had applied to the Lake County website that posted an equity grant that was available last year for $50,000 funded through the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development. Pillsbury explained they planned to use the money to pay their taxes on their cannabis compensation. Earlier this year they were notified they are eligible for the grant but are still waiting to hear if Pillsbury will be awarded.

Turner asked Quayle and Laiwa if they could get the demolition permit before next year's inspection. But since they only cultivated enough to produce about a $15,000 dollar sale the past year, it would be questionable. They recently closed the entire farm down because the snowline descends to their elevation and will not renew operations until next April.

But District 3 Supervisor Ed Crandell, who sat in on the meeting suggested a meeting this week with Treasurer/Tax Collector Patrick Sullivan and Deputy County Administrative Officer Casey Moreno as well as Turner to examine how they may use resources available to Pillsbury to meet their obligations.

Turner noted she'll send an email to staff, and carbon copy Sky and let them know what the plan was to solve Pillsbury's debts. "Leave this as an option when they meet with Sullivan and Moreno. "You let staff know that you may not be able to get that demolition permit before next year's inspection because of the situation of the cannabis market," she said. "Next year if code enforcement says the greenhouse needs to be taken down, and you say, you don't have the money but it's on my list of things to do, it'll be ongoing but it's still not on the list of high severity violations.