Lake County Tourism Improvement District names new executive director

Brian Fisher, who was a founding board member of the Lake County Tourism Improvement District, is about to take on a new role at the tourism agency — it’s first executive director.

Resigning as a board member, Fisher will take over the reins of the agency tasked with promoting tourism in Lake County.

The board which hired him stated that Fisher chaired the marketing and communications committee for the district from its start in 2018. Under his leadership, the Visit Lake County website grew its active users to over 30,000 a month and increased its social media following by 130%, the agency said.

The new leader is a Kelseyville hospitality business owner. Prior to starting his curated apartment hotel business in Kelseyville, known as Suite on Main, Fisher held a number of executive sales and management positions in advertising including publishers including The Wall Street Journal, Condé Nast, and Hearst Publishing.

“Brian’s background in marketing and communications has been an invaluable asset to the work of the LCTID as we refreshed the County’s branding strategy and executed our new tourism marketing campaign,” said Lynne Butcher, district treasurer and owner of the Tallman Hotel in Upper Lake.

In his new role, Fisher will be responsible for the “Clearly Different” marketing campaign that was recently launched in San Francisco and Sacramento, as well as across the organization’s social networking platforms.