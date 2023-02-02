Lake County’s Shannon Family of Wines hires sales lead for the West

Jill Goodrich is the new West region sales manager for Shannon Family of Wines in Lake County.

“We are very excited to have Jill join the Shannon Family in her role as regional sales manager west,” stated Chip Wolf, vice president of sales. “Her previous experience building the A to Z and Hess businesses make her uniquely qualified to take us to the next level in our west region.”

Prior to joining Shannon Family of Wines, Goodrich had leadership roles at A to Z Wineworks in Oregon, most recently as West Zone vice president of sales. Before that, she held management roles at The Hess Collection in Napa, United Kingdom-based Diageo and Philip’s Wine & Spirits.