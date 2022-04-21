Lake County’s Shannon Family of Wines picks new chain sales executive

Julie Conlan is the new director of chains for Shannon Family of Wines in Lake County.

Conlan has sales experience with national chain sales in industries ranging from food and beverage with Hershey Foods and Coca-Cola, to beer with Green Flash Brewing Co. and Alpine Beer Co., and now to wine, according to Shannon.

“Julie brings incredible experience to the table, blending the sophisticated knowledge of national programming from her time at Coca-Cola with the persistence required to grow an alcoholic beverage brand into a national presence. It is evident that tenacity and relationship building are two of Julie’s strengths, and we are thrilled to add her to our expanding sales team,” stated Elizabeth Karbousky, chief operating officer.

The Shannon Family of Wines portfolio includes brands Buck Shack, Clay Shannon, Giannecchini, High Valley, OVIS, Shannon Ridge, Steele Wines and Urgency