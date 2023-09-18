Lambert Bridge Winery promotes winemaker Jennifer Higgins to general manager

Lambert Bridge Winery has promoted Jennifer Higgins to vice president, winemaker and general manager, according to the Healdsburg winery. She formerly was vice president of winemaking and vineyards.

Higgins will be responsible for overseeing the winery's day-to-day operations, managing budgets, setting long-term goals and ensuring the organization's continued success, the winery stated in its Aug. 23 news release.

A wine industry veteran, Higgins joined Lambert Bridge 13 years ago as winemaker, controlling all aspects of farming and winemaking and unofficially comanaging the estate's operations, according to the release.

“As winemaker, I was a department manager but because of the nature of the role, I had fingers into all other departments,” Higgins said in the announcement. “My position as general manager makes those relationships official.”

A Sonoma County native, Higgins entered the wine industry in 1999 when she joined Lancaster Estate as winemaker. She joined Lambert Bridge in Feb. 2010.

Higgins graduated from the University of California, Davis, with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and molecular biology.

“Jennifer has the enthusiastic support of ownership and the entire staff,” Patti Chambers, Lambert Bridge’s owner, said in the release. “Working with her over the years has been a pleasure, and this promotion is well deserved.”