Landmark Vineyards grants program now open

Landmark Vineyards has announced that its 2021-2022 Community Grants applications are now being accepted.

The winery will award a total of $80,000 in grants, of which $30,000 will be specifically reserved for schools in the community, building on the company’s self-described “commitment to invest in the individuals and organizations that make the communities it serves a better place to live, work and play.”

The grants program supports local schools and nonprofits in the Russian River Valley and Sonoma Valley. The application cycle will be on a rolling basis and closes once the targets have been reached.

Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer for Landmark Vineyards, said local schools, nonprofits and other community based organizations are the “heartbeats” of the community.

“The Landmark Community Grants program is committed to supporting our neighbors in their work to move their communities forward,” said Chia in an announcement of the program. “It is an honor to support the local individuals and groups that tirelessly dedicate time, energy and passion to make a difference now, and for generations to come.”

The school grants are intended to provide wide-ranging support for teachers – funding projects and initiatives that help students to learn and thrive, according to a press release about the grants. From musical instruments and graphing calculators to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) materials and innovative virtual field trips, the grants help fund classroom supplies and educational opportunities.

Since the grants program’s launch in 2014, Landmark Vineyards has funded over 45 projects, and supported over 100 teachers and 12,700 students, totaling over $490,000, according to the company. Organizations that receive grants are selected by a committee of employees who volunteer annually to identify worthy organizations that provide projects and services that directly benefit the local community. Previous grant recipients include Farm to Pantry, LifeWorks of Sonoma County, Sonoma County Trails Council and Valley of the Moon Children’s Home Foundation.

Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30. For more information about eligibility requirements and to submit an application for the grants, visit landmarkwinegrants.com.