Larkspur approves rent control ordinance

Larkspur has become the second city in Marin County to adopt a local rent control ordinance.

After spending more than a year deliberating the issue, the City Council voted 3-1 on Sept. 6 to approve a rent control program that caps rent increases at 5% plus inflation or 7%, whichever figure is lower.

"This is a big issue," Mayor Gabe Paulson said Sept. 7. "I'm proud that we continued a difficult conversation."

"It's been such a challenge to keep landlords in business and renters housed," Paulson said. "But I think we, as policy makers, we have to do that, we have to have this conversation."

Councilmember Catherine Way cast the dissenting vote maintaining that taking rent control to the ballot would facilitate the most democratic process for such a law.

"It's an issue of such a strong potential economic impact to so many renters and so many property owners that it really shouldn't be a decision of the four people on the council, but by the voters of Larkspur," Way said Sept. 7.

"Many cities have chosen a referendum on rent control and that makes it so it's not just the loudest voices in the room, but everyone can participate," Way said.

When the ordinance takes effect 30 days after the vote, Larkspur will join Fairfax, the first Marin municipality to adopt a rent control ordinance.

The new provision is stronger than state Assembly Bill 1482, or the Tenant Protection Act, which sets the bar at 5% plus inflation or 10%, whichever is lower.

The state law expires on Jan. 1, 2030. The local law is retroactive to May 8 and is set to end on Dec. 31, 2030.

In addition to the rental cap, the ordinance establishes a petition process for landlords seeking a "fair rate of return" that justifies an increase above the ceiling. However, landlords cannot exceed the state rent increase cap.

It also allows the city to charge a fee to administer the program. This will create a rental registry program, requiring landlords to make annual filings that would be maintained in a database.

"In the meantime, staff is working on some of the plans behind the scenes that we need to implement," City Manager Dan Schwarz said.

That will include a webpage on the city's website with information and resources for both tenants and landlords, Schwarz said.

Staff will also be soliciting interest from service providers who can support landlords and tenants. The rental registry program will need to be drafted and vetted at a City Council meeting for approval, Schwarz said.

"I think staff has really learned through this process how much support our tenant and landlord community needs in terms of what the laws are and what their rights are," Schwarz said.

"I'm not just referring to these ordinances, there is a need for both those constituencies everywhere," Schwarz said. "The rules that govern rent are complicated and people could use help navigating that."

The rent control law will complement a just-cause-for-eviction ordinance, which is also retroactive to May 8 and expires Dec. 31, 2030.

That ordinance establishes relocation assistance payments equal to three months' rent or $5,000, whichever is greater, for a no-fault eviction.

The ordinance establishes a tenant's right to return to a dwelling if the landlord chooses to rent the residence within 12 months of eviction. It also has protections for those who are elderly, disabled or terminally ill.

California's Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act prohibits local rent control regulations on properties constructed after 1995. Detached homes and condominiums are also exempt from rent control under the law.