Larkspur residents demand scaled-back housing plan

Larkspur residents turned out in force to call on the Planning Commission to modify the city's outline on where to allow new housing.

The commission held a public hearing Dec. 12 on the city's housing element, the document that guides new development over the next eight years, in order to comply with a state mandate for new dwellings.

The city's draft proposal remains under state review and is open to modification.

The city identified 16 sites in Greenbrae, central Larkspur, Larkspur Landing and downtown for new housing, said Community Development Director Elise Semonian.

Many residents requested the removal of new housing in the downtown and at 501 Via Casitas, the senior community called the Tamalpais Marin, because of potential issues with parking, congestion and transportation. Others said they did not want the Mt. Tam Racquet Club to be impacted by new development.

Dave Steinberg, a resident, said he opposed new housing at the Tamalpais.

"I'm a long-term resident," Steinberg said. "It's hard to get places. I have to park a few blocks away sometimes."

Jonathan Hillis, a resident of the Heather Gardens neighborhood, said he would be interested in more housing at Larkspur Landing and above the Lucky grocery store site.

"I know there are a lot of people who are here to say not in my backyard. I'm here to say yes in my backyard," Hillis said.

Bob Betette, another resident, said the city should reject the state mandate.

"We have enough housing already. We don't need any more housing. We need the recreational and service places that other people have talked about," he said. "This is our community, not their community, our community. It's our traffic problem, it's our water problem, it's all our problems, not Sacramento's."

Semonian said the intention of the meeting was to solicit public comments and commissioner comments while a draft of the element was in the state's hands. She said there would be hearings to solicit public opinion on the housing element and that no vote at the meeting was planned.

In its housing element, Larkspur has to show it can accommodate 979 new residences over the next eight years. The draft housing element was sent to the state department of Housing and Community Development for review on Jan. 31.

In a letter dated May 1, the state told the city its housing element was out of compliance.

"At this point we are waiting for the state to give us comments back on the second draft," Semonian said.

A hundred and four dwellings that were permitted since June 30, 2022, are eligible to be considered. The town is planning for 1,279 additional dwellings that can be built during the time period.

The town is planning to increase density on the sites to allow new residences to be developed there.

City officials emphasized that the city is required to finalize a plan or face fines or other consequences from the state. The city appealed the requirement for the number of dwellings, but the appeal was denied, Semonian said.

"We have to plan for the units regardless," she said.

Jeffrey Swisher, a planning commissioner, said he opposes further housing in the town's downtown historic district.

"I share pretty much everyone's view here, that we're overdeveloped in the downtown," he said. "And I will do everything I can as a planning commissioner to stop development in the downtown historic district."

Semonian said modifications to the housing element are possible. It would be largely contingent on the state's comments on the current housing element plan and how adequately the city addressed fair housing and other requirements, she said.