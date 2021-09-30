Lighter-weight North Coast wine grape harvest speeds toward a close

Early, fast, light and — so far — smoke free.

That’s how growers and vintners are summing up this year’s North Coast wine grape harvest, which is expected to be mostly wrapped by the end of October.

Unlike last year’s wildfire-shortened season, which resulted in double-digit drops in tonnage picked in Napa and Sonoma counties, this year’s lighter-than-average tonnage is being attributed largely to a second straight year of drought. Even with the educated guesses and decades of experience, the full scale of this year’s harvest won’t be known until the first official tally of the crop, set for release in early February.

Napa County cabernet sauvignon is over half picked, with Sonoma County cab approaching the half-way point, according to Brian Clements of Turrentine Brokerage.

Chardonnay in Sonoma and Napa counties is nearly all picked, while start-and-stop picking for Russian River Valley pinot noir has reached roughly the three-quarters point, he said. Picking in Mendocino and Lake counties is more than three-quarters picked.

Sonoma County growers are just over three-quarters done with picking all varieties, and the remainder is expected to arrive at wineries mostly in the first half of October and complete around the end of the month, according to the county trade association.

“The lack of rain prompted Sonoma County farmers to adjust farming practices early in the season through changing pruning practices, dropping fruit, minimizing cover crop that competes for moisture in soil and other best management practices,” said Karissa Kruse, president of Sonoma County Winegrowers. “These practices coupled with the drought has created a lighter-than-average crop across varieties, but the quality is exceptional.”

The five-year average for Sonoma County has been around 220,000 tons a year for the past four years, based on Business Journal analysis of the California Grape Crush Report. But last year’s tonnage as Last year, with picking cut short amid some smoke damage concerns yield was 147,000, nearly one-third below average.

Napa County’s tonnage last year also was one-third below average, with only 98,000 tons picked.

The smaller crop combined with warm days and cool nights resulted in many of Sonoma County’s major grape varieties ripening at the same time this year, such as Russian River Valley chardonnay coming in roughly when Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon was ready, Kruse said. Normally, those top-tonnage varieties are among the county’s first picked and last picked, respectively.

“Our farmers have been steadily bringing in the grapes and enjoying their annual waltz with Mother Nature,” Kruse said.

Plata Wine Partners, the Napa Valley vintner affiliate of Silverado Winegrowers, which farms over 18,000 acres in the North Coast and Central Coast, has brought much of its North Coast fruit and is waiting for ripening of cabernet sauvignon from the Paso Robles region, according to Alison Crowe, director of winemaking.

“Everything is tasting so good,” she said.

While grapes from Pope Valley in eastern Napa County came in rapidly because of warmer temperatures and less water, Plata has found conditions relatively moderate elsewhere in the North Coast and cooler for its Central Coast vineyards, which are just starting to move toward ripening.

She noted something that other growers and vintners have found this season, a mismatch between grape sugar and acid levels, where sugar targets for picking are not in line with where winemakers want acidity to be.

“It’s really a year that you’ve got to be in the vineyards tasting and making block-by-block decisions, not leaving it to be figured out in the winery,” Crowe said. “It’s not a season where you can ‘call it in.’”

Rombauer Vineyards in Napa Valley is about three-quarters done with harvest, and the rest is expected to come off the vines in the by the end of October, according to Bob Knebel, president and CEO.

All the expected sauvignon blanc grapes from Napa and Sonoma counties have been crushed, and 90% of the chardonnay had arrived by the end of September. Remaining are about half the cab and merlot plus one-quarter of the zinfandel, most of which comes from Rombauer’s Sierra Foothills vineyards.

The winery team will be watching the fermentation of the zin, because one of the Sierra fires started 10 miles east of the winery in that appellation, Knebel said. Winds mostly blew the smoke away from the property, but there were some periods where the winds shifted back.

“Zinfandel seems to shrug off and not have much of an issue, but we’re watching very carefully the test results,” Knebel said.