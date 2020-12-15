Lise Tarner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley wins a North Bay Business Journal Nonprofit Leadership Award

Professional background: 33 years of community banking in Napa.

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in management/marketing, Sonoma State University

Number of staff: 65

Describe your organization: The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us the most to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Our clubs serve over 1,330 youths at our clubhouses in Napa and American Canyon, a teen center and six units located on school campuses.

We provide youth ages six to eighteen with a safe, positive place after school, during most holiday breaks and throughout summer. Key programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles.

Tell us a little bit about yourself: I am a fifth generation Napan. I married my high school sweetheart Tim and we have been married for 32 rears. We love to travel and explore in our spare time.

I was blessed with loving parents who were married for 63 years prior to my dad passing away. I graduated from Sonoma State University and my first job out of college was in community banking.

I have been in community banking for 33 years. I am so thankful to work for Bank of Marin because of their deep commitment to the communities that they serve. They encourage an atmosphere of giving and volunteerism at all levels.

What is your role in the organization?

Board secretary, past board chairman

How has your organization been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Cancellations of our fundraising events, closing of school sites that we operate programs on. Smaller numbers of kids that we can serve as a result of the guidelines.

What achievement are you most proud of?

The completion in 2018 of our new 15,000 square foot American Canyon Clubhouse.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Operating safely in the COVID-19 environment.

What other community involvement would you like people to know about?

27 year member of the Kiwanis Club of Napa, Napa Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, Past Board Member and Class XX Graduate of Leadership Napa Valley.

QUICK TAKES

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: Brad Smith, CEO of Intuit.

Current reading: John Grisham “A Time for Mercy”

Most want to meet: Walt Disney

Stress relievers: My two dogs Gigi and Lilly.

Favorite hobbies: Travel, cooking and playing cribbage.

Social media you most use: Facebook

What motivates you to volunteer your time and talent?

It makes me happy and I get to meet wonderful people.

How do you think the role of the board member will change in the next five years?

We will have to find new and innovative ways to raise funds without holding traditional events