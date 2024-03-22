Long-awaited California safeguards against hot workplaces delayed again

After years of bureaucratic delays, the state board overseeing workplace safety standards was expected Thursday to adopt rules that would require employers to safeguard their workers against excessive heat in indoor workspaces.

Under the proposed rules, employers would have to provide cooling areas and monitor workers taking breaks to cool down for signs of heat illness when temperatures inside reach or surpass 82 degrees. If temperatures climb to 87 degrees, or workers are made to work near hot equipment, employers would be mandated to take additional safety precautions to either cool the broader work site, allocate more breaks, rotate out workers or make other adjustments.

But in the hours before the Department of Industrial Relations' Occupational Safety & Health Standards board opened its March 21 meeting in San Diego, state officials notified board members and labor groups there would be no vote, leaving the heat safety measure once again in limbo.

A Department of Industrial Relations spokesperson said the decision to postpone the vote was made after state finance officials decided more time was needed to analyze the potential financial impact of the proposed rules for addressing indoor heat on public agencies.

"The Department of Industrial Relations and Cal/OSHA remain committed to addressing indoor heat and are evaluating options to strengthen protections as soon as possible. We will continue to educate and protect workers from the impacts of high temperatures," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Labor leaders and workers pushing for the new standard voiced anger over the delay.

"It's outrageous that after years of advocacy, on the eve of the vote to finally pass this overdue heat standard, we learned that it was pulled from the agenda with no prior notice or explanation," said Lorena Gonzalez, head of the California Labor Federation, in a Thursday news release. "It's shameful that the state of California is turning a blind eye to preventable workplace injuries and deaths."

Gonzalez said the move meant workers in restaurants, schools, manufacturing, hospitals and warehouses would "continue suffering each day they go without any real, enforceable protections from indoor heat exposure."

The Department of Industrial Relations spokesperson said the agency will continue investigating potential indoor heat violations under existing regulations such as the state's injury and illness prevention program, which broadly requires employers to evaluate workplace hazards and unhealthy conditions.

After David Thomas, who chairs the standards board, announced the heat rules had been pulled from the board's meeting agenda, anger built among workers, union leaders and other labor advocates.

Victor Ramirez, who has worked in various warehouses in the Inland Empire over the past two decades, most recently at a facility in Fontana operated by Menasha Packaging, said many of the warehouses he's worked in did not have air conditioning or fans. In recent years, fans and air conditioning have become more common, but they "aren't very effective and those warehouses still feel hot," he said.

At his current job, where he unloads merchandise packaged by machinery, Ramirez said he often feels like he's suffocating, his chest hurts and he sweats particularly near forklifts and other equipment that generate heat.

"We need this rule in place right now. Workers need protections, they need training so they know the dangers of the job and working in heat," Ramirez said. "It's a basic right to work in a safe environment."

At one point some attendees at the meeting burst into chants of "What do we want? Heat protections. When do we want it? Now" and "Hey hey, ho ho, corporate greed has got to go."

Thomas asked San Diego Sheriff's deputies to step in, and protesters were asked to disperse.

Board members also voiced frustration, saying they said they had been left in the dark about why the vote had been postponed.

Laura Stock, a board member and director of the Labor Occupational Health Program at UC Berkeley, said she was frustrated to learn officials from the Department of Finance had decided at the 11th hour that more time was needed to study the impact of the proposed rules, especially in light of years already spent studying the issue.

"It is clear the public is angry. I and other board members here are equally frustrated at what happened," Stock said at the meeting. "It undermines the entire process of what we're doing here."

In a surprise twist, Thomas, who said he was in favor of the new rules, suggested the standards board should move forward with a vote — if only as a symbolic gesture to signal their dissatisfaction with the Department of Finance's decision to pull its support for the measure. The six board members unanimously voted to adopt the indoor heat standard.