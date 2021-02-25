Longtime wine, beer, spirits industry analyst Danny Brager joins Napa’s Azur Associates

Danny Brager, a longtime beverage alcohol industry analyst who has been a go-to speaker at wine business events, has joined Napa-based advisory Azur Associates.

Brager for nearly 20 years provided data analysis and insights to innumerable wine, spirits and beer companies, industry groups, and the media at what’s now called NielsenIQ. His last role there was senior vice president of Nielsen’s Beverage Alcohol practice in the United States.

“With his deep syndicated data experience, Danny brings a unique perspective that nicely complements that of Dale Stratton, our Managing Director of Strategic Insights. I’m proud to have a business intelligence team that is world ­­class, offering our clients market-leading information and analysis to help them make authoritative, fact-based decisions,” said Pat DeLong, founder of Azur, in the announcement Thursday.

Azur brings a unique broad-based perspective to its clients by combining M&A expertise with strategic insights, route-to-market consulting and strategic financial advisory. Recent projects include buy-side and sell-side transactions in wine, route-to-market projects and strategic plan development for wine and spirits brands, and financial planning and reporting projects for several wineries.