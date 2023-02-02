Longtime winemaker at Napa Valley’s Freemark Abbey to retire

Winemaker Ted Edwards has announced his retirement after 42 years from Freemark Abbey in Calistoga.

Edwards announced in 2020 he was stepping into a emeritus role and that Kristy Melton would be working with him and take over the winemaker’s role.

He began his career as an assistant winemaker after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a master’s degree in food, science and engineering from UC Davis in 1980.

He worked as an assistant winemakers at Rutherford Hill Winery until 1985 when he became lead winemaker at Freemark Abbey.

In his retirement letter, Edwards wrote, “As one of the longest-tenured winemakers in Napa Valley, I often get asked why I stayed with one winery for so many years and what made Freemark Abbey so special to never want to leave. Simply put, I fell in love with Freemark Abbey because there is something incredibly unique and remarkable about working at a world-class winery that holds such a rich history. The history, legacy, and leadership are what drive Freemark Abbey.”