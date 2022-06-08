Look for these Sonoma and Napa county wineries and breweries at Outside Lands

When it comes to music, Outside Lands, the annual music and arts festival in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park that returns Aug. 5-7, features legendary bands and emerging artists from around the world.

When it comes to wine and beer, Outside Lands features wineries and breweries many from Sonoma County.

Organizers of this year’s festival, starring headliners Green Day, Post Malone and SZA, announced the food and drink lineup on Tuesday. The menu boasts more than 300 bites and sips from over 90 Bay Area restaurants, and 35 wineries and 30 breweries from Northern California.

The culinary wonders will be found at the festival’s “Taste of the Bay Area” stations alongside festival hot spots Wine Lands, Beer Lands, and Cheese Lands.

Led by sommelier and curator Peter Eastlake, Wine Lands features both iconic wineries and up-and-coming winemakers. The oldest winery in Napa Valley, Charles Krug, makes its debut at the festival this year, as do Sonoma County-based Eco Terreno Wines and Ernest Vineyards, and Napa’s Brick & Mortar Wines, Stereophonic Wine and Mommenpop Apéritifs.

Other Sonoma and Napa county wineries serving at the festival include Angels & Cowboys, Aperture Wine, Ashes & Diamonds, Banshee Wines, Duckhorn, Long Meadow Ranch, Marine Layer Wines, Preston Farm & Winery, Rodney Strong Vineyards, and West + Wilder canned winemakers.

Sonoma County beer and cider crafters Ace Cider, Bear Republic Brewing Company, HenHouse Brewing Company, Seismic Brewing Company and Sonoma Springs Brewing Company return to Beer Lands this summer, while Golden State Cider and Old Caz make their debut at the festival.

Outside Lands’ “Taste of the Bay Area” features mostly San Francisco and Oakland eateries and caterers, though several Marin County spots will be on hand. The William Tell House, Marin’s oldest saloon, will be serving lobster-loaded tots, lobster rolls, and spicy tater tots. Family-owned Larkspur Mexican spot El Huarache Loco will be serving chilaquiles rojos, quesadillas, and huaraches.

Additionally, Mamahuhu, the San Francisco Chinese American restaurant that’s opening another location in Mill Valley later this summer, will be serving sweet and sour chicken and mapo tofu fries created by Mamahuhu’s Michelin-starred chef Brandon Jew.

Johnny Doughnuts, which has locations in San Francisco, San Rafael and Santa Rosa, will be serving strawberry cake doughnuts, wheat-free fritters and mocha lattes at the festival.

Outside Lands will also host Marin French Cheese Company and online cooking instructors Pantry Pigeons at Cheese Lands, serving whipped Laura Chenel goat cheese with hot honey, and Camembert baguettes.

Celebrated chefs and celebrities will also be appearing at GastroMagic, the festival’s culinary stage. That lineup will be announced soon, according to organizers.

Single-day and 3-day tickets to Outside Lands 2022 are on sale now at SFOutsideLands.com.