Sonoma County health clinics CEO reveals milestones in her career as she plans to retire

Naomi Fuchs, who since 2001 has served as CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health Centers, is preparing to retire in July.

Over the course of her career, Fuchs guided SRCHC from one to eight clinics, including the rebuild of its largest campus after it burned in the October 2017 Tubbs Fire.

SRCHC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit federally qualified health center that provides comprehensive primary care to low-income and uninsured people in the county. It has a reported annual budget of $81.3 million, employs approximately 500 employees, and cares for 40,048 patients each year.

Fuchs, who grew up outside of Boston, moved to Sebastopol in the 1980s, where she met her husband, David Willson. The couple have four grown daughters and three grandchildren.

The Business Journal caught up with Fuchs on April 4 to talk about her career and next chapter in life. The following Q&A has been edited for brevity and clarity.

What role did the pandemic and its impact on the health care system play in your decision to retire?

It’s always been my plan to retire when I turned 65, so I've been working toward this for probably the last six years. I think it's important to hand off the baton and let the next wave of leaders take the reins and build the organization in the way they want to build it.

So the pandemic wasn’t a factor?

Not really. We take care of people in times of crisis and in times of need. That's what we always do.

With the pandemic in mind, what are your thoughts about long-term changes needed to support mental health for caregivers?

It is really tough. The support system (and) the caregivers do experience vicarious trauma as well as their own trauma. … We do everything we can to give them space to take care of themselves.

We've implemented mindfulness-based practices in the health centers and at our meetings to remind people that healing takes time and it takes community and it takes connection to people that you love.

How do you think the health care system as a whole can do better to support caregivers on an everyday basis?

Part of what’s so stressful in our health care system are the pervasive inequities. We don't have universal health care for people. There's those that have access, those that don't or have limited access to care. And it's something people worry about. Health care should not add to people's stress.

I am a strong supporter of universal coverage, whether it's through a single payer or other means. Everybody deserves the right to high-quality care and where you live, or what you earn, or what your education is should not determine the outcome of your health and wellness.

Health disparities exist because of inequities in our health care delivery system. And that’s entrenched in the way our country has financed health care.

How confident are you that the health care system can recover from the financial impact of the pandemic?

I can't really speak on behalf of the whole health care delivery system and recovery from the pandemic. I think federally qualified health centers are ideally positioned to be nimble and responsive in these kinds of crises.

What kind of advice might you pass along to your successor?

I think that it's all about developing a strong and supportive culture in the organization. At Santa Rosa Community Health, we have an expression inside the organization that we are united in heart, health and justice.

We need those three pillars as anchors going forward because you never know what's going to come your way. That’s so clear. And what gets you through all these tough times is that sense of unity around mission. I think that never should be taken for granted. It's not about transactional services. It's about relationships with each other, and our patients and our community partners.

Why did you choose a career in health care? And did you ever consider something else?

I have to say my career evolved very serendipitously. I did study anthropology with an emphasis on medical anthropology in college. I thought I wanted to be an anthropologist (but) I had two kids and (realized) I’m not going to be traveling all over the world being an anthropologist, so it really just evolved.

When I came to Santa Rosa Community Health in 2001, I really had no idea how much this job was going to change my life. It's been the most gratifying, rewarding, exciting, fulfilling career I could imagine.

Outside of activities, how do you envision life in retirement?

What I really want to do is have enough space in my life to actually feel what is internally motivated: What do I want to do for myself, instead of having deadlines and problems to solve? So that will be an interesting experience.

What are your final months going to look like at Santa Rosa Community Health Centers?

I really want to make sure there is a good transition and that the incoming CEO feels welcomed and supported and knowledgeable about the organization.