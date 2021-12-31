Looking back: One step forward, two steps back for tourism

After the ravaging toll the pandemic took last year on the state’s leisure and hospitality sector — hotels, restaurants, arts and entertainment — the industry had nowhere to go but up when 2020 rolled over to 2021.

Gov. Gavin Newsom started 2021 with an optimistic tone when on Jan. 25 he ended the regional stay-at-home order that had been in place during the 2020 winter surge. The governor then reinstated the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The four-tiered framework that first began in August 2020 assigned a level of risk for COVID-19 infections to each of the state’s 58 counties.

For the next six months, the state teeter-tottered with restrictions until June 15, when California fully reopened.

But that back-and-forth only inflicted more harm on the North Bay’s leisure and hospitality businesses that relies heavily on tourism.

Russian River Brewery co-owner Natalie Cilurzo had spent $70,000 on upgrading her two Sonoma County locations to accommodate outdoor dining, and expressed skepticism over having to open and close so many times.

“We're tired of the yo-yo effect.” she told the Business Journal in January, putting voice to what so many restaurateurs endured this year.

By spring, COVID-19 infection rates were dropping and vaccine availability was rising, leading North Bay hoteliers to begin turning the lights back on in their guest rooms.

“We are looking at some very busy weekends through the spring and the surge of bookings we’re seeing coming in for the summer and fall has been incredibly encouraging,” Sara Brooks, general manager of Napa River Inn, told the Business Journal in late March. “People are ready to travel, safely. It’s still mainly a drive market, but as restaurants are reopening and wineries are expanding outdoor operations, we are welcoming more and more guests.”

As the year rolled on, tourism leaders in Napa and Sonoma counties began to revive marketing campaigns aimed at regional travelers, arriving mostly by car.

On the jobs front, however, the news wasn’t so good.

As the economy recovered, it soon became evident the masses of workers who had been furloughed from their jobs at hotels, restaurants and other tourism-facing businesses weren’t coming back. Many changed careers, some opted not to work at all, while others left the area.

Joe Madigan, CEO of Sonoma-based Nelson Staffing, told the Business Journal earlier this year that the plethora of job opportunities and lack of qualified candidates resulted in at least one hotel client pulling in their general manager to tend bar.

More hopeful news came on Sept. 20, when the Biden administration announced it would ease international air restrictions beginning Nov. 8, allowing the state’s tourism and travel industry to begin to rebuild a $28 billion annual segment of business lost to the pandemic.

“This news truly changes the game for California’s economic recovery,” Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California, said in a statement following the federal government’s announcement. She also stated that international tourism is California’s largest export.

Still, the industry will enter 2022 with more uncertainty as the omicron variant becomes the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S. Whether or not omicron further impedes recovery remains to be seen.

