Luther Burbank Savings reports 20% Q2 earnings decrease

Luther Burbank Corp. (Nasdaq: LBC) announced Wednesday second-quarter net income of $9.3 million, a 23% increase from the $7.5 million reported for the first three months of the year but down 20% from $11.6 million a year before.

The earnings barometer also showed the $16.9 million in net income the bank earned through June, a 28.6% decline from $23.9 million in the first half of 2019, the parent company of Santa Rosa-based Luther Burbank Savings told investors on its earnings call Wednesday.

Net interest income in this last quarter came in as $33.1 million, an upward tick from the previous quarter by about $1 million but a substantial, double-digit percentage gain of 8.5% from the second quarter in 2019 that amounted to $30.5 million. Net interest represents the difference between revenue generated by interest-bearing assets and the costs of servicing liabilities.

At a slight gain of 1.3%, assets were also up by midyear in 2020 to $7.1 billion in contrast to the same period in 2019.

Loan activity as of June 30 amounted to $6.3 billion, which is $50.1 million more than Dec. 31.

The loan portfolio consists largely of multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans and single-family residential mortgages, an area of business that saw much activity in loan deferments as well as a slight “tightening of criteria” by the savings and loan facility.

“Credit quality remains our top priority,” Luther Burbank President and CEO Simone Lagomarsino said on the conference call. Lagomarsino echoed the sentiment expressed by other North Bay bank CEOs wondering if their clients would be able to weather the storm of the coronavirus outbreak.

Lagomarsino shared it’s a promising sign that many of the loan borrowers seeking relief have “returned to their monthly payment status,” despite choppy waters from the COVID-19 crisis still looming.

“We’ll work with borrowers one by one,” she said.

Moreover, many residents and commercial property owners are moving out of high-density, urban areas to escape the masses, making their way into the suburbs and semi-rural landscapes. This fight-or-flight trend has been supported by North Bay real estate agents remaining busy in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.

“These are much of the apartment loans we make,” the CEO noted.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact almost every aspect of our lives, the focus of our team has remained steadfast on supporting our customers and communities by ensuring that we are able to safely and securely serve their banking needs,” Lagomarsino said, adding she’s proud of the banking team for how it’s pulled together in challenging times.

Luther Burbank Savings implemented a number of measures to combat the negative effects on its clientele and employees.

Branches remained open. ATM withdrawal limits were increased. ATM fees were waived. Lending staff was beefed up to handle inquiries. Loan modifications were extended to six months. Remote work was offered to some staffers. Government guidance on protective measures were heeded. Contributions to nonprofit programs providing food and shelter in its communities were offered.