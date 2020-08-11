Community Philanthropy Awards: Quattrocchi Kwok Architects

Making a difference in the community is business of Sonoma County's Quattrocchi Kwok Architects

From designing spaces that our community’s students will learn and prepare for their futures in, to supporting the various causes that resonate with their more than 60 team members, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects feels a sense of duty to always do their best and make a difference.

What three events or activities would you like to highlight?

Donor’s Choose, Homes for Sonoma and Committee on the Shelterless (COTS)

What ways does your organization help support the idea of helping others?

As architects focused on designing inspiring educational facilities, we work daily with the teachers and school administrators who are dedicated to making a societal difference. With such collaborations, this passion for social good permeates our collective consciousness and is a core value of Quattrocchi Kwok Architects.

This is exhibited from firm leadership and beyond. For example, founder and principal Mark Quattrocchi has contributed to and served on many boards, including an international organization supporting children victims of war, and serving as board chairman of Paws for Purple Hearts, working nationally with combat veterans suffering from PTSD.

Likewise, QKA principal Aaron Jobson serves as a founding member of Homes for Sonoma, dedicated to creating housing for victims of recent wildfires.

Annually, QKA sets aside firm profits and allows each staff member to fund a teacher locally or nationally, from all economic walks of life, to support their classroom or special project needs through Donor’s Choose. QKA staff are encouraged and allowed release time, and in some cases paid time, for local support including staff involved in Boys & Girls Clubs, 20-30 Club and other nonprofits supporting our community.

Other organizations that staff volunteer with, backed by the full support of QKA, include WildCare Bay Area and the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE). WildCare treats sick and injured animals and teaches children and adults to coexist with wild life. You can actually occasionally find injured or orphaned animals that a team member is caring for at QKA’s office! During work hours staff often volunteer to assist in putting on SCOE events, including its recent Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) showcase.

How is the idea of helping others or working to solve community issues incorporated in the company’s culture?

We actually recently went through a strategic planning exercise, part of which was to clearly define QKA’s mission, purpose and values.

In surveying our leadership and firm, service to our clients and community clearly came in at the top. This has really been the driving force behind QKA’s work since our inception more than 30 years ago, but it was refreshing to confirm that all felt the same way as to how we should operate.

What inspires you or your employees or both about the North Bay as it relates to the spirit of helping others?

The North Bay is truly a special place and we feel lucky to live and work here. From designing spaces that our community’s students will learn and prepare for their futures in, to supporting the various causes that resonate with our more than 60 team members, we feel a sense of duty to always do our best and make a difference.

How does your company's philanthropy work spill over into your personal life?

Mark Quattrocchi: At its core, philanthropy is part of one’s personal life. My philanthropy spills equally into my professional and personal life. Oftentimes a philanthropy opportunity starts at work, such as a request from a teacher to talk to their class or a fundraising invitation, such as through the local Humane Society. These relatively simple requests become fodder for me to contemplate and expand upon – at work and home. For example, a request to speak at Windsor High School created an opportunity for me to include a young female architect intern as an integral part of the presentation, serving as a role model for high school girls. The Humane Society fundraising event became an opportunity to invite personal friends, opening opportunities for them to also give.

For me, philanthropy is both personal and professional. Viewed only as a box to check in one’s work life is missing an opportunity for personal growth and the opportunity to make a bigger difference.

Describe why you do what you do in the community in six words.

Supporting a passion for social good.

Why are you inspired by helping others?

Katy Fishman: As a QKA employee, I look forward to receiving our annual $500 gift card to Donor’s Choose. It is so awesome to be able to fund a school project that would otherwise not come to fruition. It really makes such a big impact on the students, even if it is something that seems small to you and me. It warms my heart to receive the thank you notes from the teachers and students I helped support.

Often, they are shocked that a total stranger chose to fund their project. I know how much these donations truly make a difference. By QKA giving these gift cards to staff, they are showing us the importance of investing in education and the work our firm is built on. It inspires me to work harder every day to make the projects we work on the best they can be.

How this organization helped your cause or you?

The following messages were received from teachers at three projects QKA funded through Donor’s Choose this year:

“I am beyond grateful for your time and donations. Your commitment to education is the reason our youth have a better opportunity to succeed in their education adventures! I simply cannot thank you enough for giving me materials to further enhance my students' educational experience.” —Mrs. Watkins, Peoria, Illinois

“Thank you so much for your generosity. It is only with the help of people like you that we are able to continue to provide a program like this. I am so thankful that people still care enough to support programs like mine.” —Mr. Desideri, Santa Rosa

“It is so important to provide these opportunities to our students. I could not possibly provide them without the support of generous donors like yourself. I hope you know how much of an impact you are making with your donations!” —Mrs. Sunding, Colfax