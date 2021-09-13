Marin County analytics firm Knowable makes national Best Workplaces list; Sebastopol restaurant makes Michelin list

Sausalito-based contract data analytics company Knowable has earned a spot on Fast Company's third annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

The firm came in at No. 68 after doubling its research and development staff during the pandemic, enhancing the design of its contract data management software, and implementing community-building programs that promote inclusion and giving back. Knowable is one of only two legal technology companies included on the 2021 list.

"Knowable is doing something new and pretty difficult, and new, difficult things require constant innovation," said Mark Harris, CEO and co-founder of Knowable. "We work every day to build a culture that catalyzes this kind of focused creativity. Workplace innovation is a super relevant metric for us, so we couldn't be more honored to be recognized this way by Fast Company."

—

Inspired by the “resilience and creativity of chefs” during the pandemic, Michelin inspectors have named Sebastopol’s Khom Loi as one of 10 notable new San Francisco and Wine Country restaurants in its online guide.

The acknowledgment, chef-owner Michael Williams said, is appreciated and immediately increased reservations for the Thai restaurant, which were lagging as the fourth wave of COVID and indoor mask mandates took hold.

“It’s a nice thing for our entire staff at not the easiest time. It’s humbling and great because we’ve put a lot of work in to keep up with health and safety mandates and live up to the mission we planned,” said Williams, who also co-owns Ramen Gaijin, a ramen shop, with chef Moishe Hahn-Schuman.

Other restaurants included in the “new additions” include Horn BBQ of Oakland, Aurum in Los Altos, Ettan in Palo Alton, North Block in Yountville, Reve Bistro in Lafayette, Top Hatters in San Leandro, and San Francisco restaurants 3rd Cousin, Marlena, and Routier.

—

Great Learning, a global education technology (edtech) company for professional and higher education, in collaboration with Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education, announced the launch of its Design Thinking: From Insights to Viability program for learners in the U.S.

The coursework focused on problem solving is suited for professionals, innovators, entrepreneurial corporate executives, and business owners, the group stated.

Professor Stefanos Zenios, the course architect, is the faculty co-director of Stanford Graduate School of Business' Center for Entrepreneurial Studies.

—

Many gig workers are both uninsured and unaware of their eligibility for affordable health coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), a recent survey conducted by Stride, the leading benefits provider for independent workers reports.

Stride reported that 80% of the uninsured gig workers who don't think they can afford health insurance are unaware of new tax credits that could provide them with low-cost coverage.

The survey, conducted in July 2021, polled nearly 3,000 independent contractors and gig workers. It also found this:

• 31% lacked health insurance.

• Of the uninsured, 64% percent cited affordability concerns as the primary reason

• Of those uninsured who believed they couldn't afford health care, 78% were unaware that 4 out of 5 Americans are now eligible for ACA coverage costing less than $10 a month, thanks to the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act.

—

Rental assistance paid by the state to pandemic-strapped, low-income tenants doubled in July, with more than 20,000 renter households getting $242.7 million in rent relief this year so far, state officials said Aug. 4, during a live-streamed press briefing on Zoom.

The state still has a long way to go. The amount approved so far represents less than 5% of the total amount Congress allocated to the state for tenant relief under stimulus bills passed in December and March.

California lawmakers authorized $5.2 billion in funds to pay off 100% of rent debt owed to landlords by low-income renters. An additional $2 billion has been approved to help tenants cover unpaid water, electricity and other utility bills.

The money comes from about $46 billion in rental assistance allocated by Congress.

A statewide moratorium on evictions is set to expire Sept. 30.

—

CVS Health, with 300,000 employees including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners, raised the minimum enterprise hourly wage to $15 an hour.

It is effective in about a year, but the national chain based in Rhode Island added “incremental increases to the company's competitive hourly rates starting this month.”

As companies struggle to hire staff as the economy regains its pre-pandemic steam, CVS Health earlier announced it had eliminated the high school diploma or GED requirement for most entry-level roles, and this year will eliminate the GPA requirement for university recruitment.