Marin County buddies turn backpack sketch into business

While most packs of high school males can conjure up all sorts of adventure, four Marin County students transformed a sketch into a better way to hydrate on their outdoor excursions.

And so, the MXXY Base Pack was born in 2017.

After complaining that most hydrapacks didn’t fulfill their expectations, this quad of athletes from Redwood High School in Larkspur took matters into their own hands. One of them, Jack Elders, drew the ideal pack that became their futures. From that drawing, they produced a MXXY hydration system that’s similar to a Camelbak backpack, with a few unique twists. The plan is to launch the first product for delivery in mid-December.

Unlike other hydrapacks, the MXXY Base Pack blends electrolytes and water by using dual 1.5- and 0.75-liter reservoirs with a simple turn of a dial.

The creators say they have already collected more than $40,000 in financial commitments from interested parties through an online Kickstarter campaign as of Sept. 10. The goal for the company is $65,000 by Oct. 1.

“We were frustrated by traditional hydration packs. There needed to be one you could mix nutrients and water on the fly. We thought, ‘Let’s just not compromise,’” MXXY Outdoor CEO Drew Dawson, 22, told the Business Journal, adding the buddies were thought of as “the hydrapack guys.”

With other hydrapacks, the young men have also lamented about the problems of cleaning long tubes that collect mold and leak when trying to hydrate during their respective sports.

The 7-liter backpack holds two reservoirs that can easily be removed and placed in the dishwasher to clean. Attached to the BPA- and PVC-free reservoirs is a durable “Blaster” bite-activated mouthpiece. By turning the dial, a user can choose from one in five settings: water only; 25% with a pinch of electrolytes to water; half and half; and three quarters of the energy supplements, which are commonly known as calcium, magnesium, potassium and sodium. Without these energy boosters, athletes complain of crashing and burning in endurance running, cycling and other adventure sports.

The four men believe they have a remedy for the pitfalls that come with a trend on the rise — outdoor adventure.

According to a 2017 Outdoor Foundation study, more than 140 million Americans, or 48% of the U.S. population, participate in an outdoor activity. A quarter of U.S. citizens take part in an activity at least twice a week.

“We wanted to build a product for ourselves. Then, we kept building them and people would say: ‘Cool, I’d like to have one,’” said MXXY Chief Marketing Officer Jack Elders, who at 21 still plays lacrosse.

From Elders’ sketch, the men brought in engineers and Whipsaw, a San Francisco design firm, to help develop and produce the prototypes. More than 200 pre-orders were made, and two plants were found to mass produce the hydrapack. Its list price starts at $84.99.

A version for snow sports is due to be released in the next phase. Water in tubes has been known to freeze in cold temperatures.

Other water packs provide much competition from big names such as Camelbak and Platypus, but the MXXY stakeholders also consisting of Nicolas Belgum, 21, as chief technology officer and Ashton Finegold, 21, as chief social media officer take it all in stride.

They were even full of compliments to the more renowned Camelbak, sharing their beliefs there’s plenty of room for more innovation from other start-up companies.

Despite being from Marin County, the foursome scattered to the winds upon graduating from high school but correspond on a regular basis. While running MXXY, Dawson — a former football player — hails from Los Angeles, along with Finegold, who works as a real estate agent when he’s not playing baseball and basketball. On the other side of the nation, Elders attends Georgetown University near Washington, D.C. Belgum lives in Texas, plays baseball and works as an aerospace engineer.

The young men contend they’ve found the perfect balance in life, and that vision translates into the product they brought to market.

The development of the hydration system got the attention of namely one famous athlete who can’t afford to fumble for a separate sports drink or sodium tablet when she’s hanging from big, granite walls.

World Champion rock climber Sasha DiGiulian came on board the team as the chief performance officer.

DiGiulian, who has used the product to add to her lengthy list of winning climbing pursuits, swears by the MXXY Outdoor hydration system to maintain her energy, reduce the risk of injury and induce recovery.

Rock climbing is not an easy sport, but DiGiulian makes it sound easy. Starting from the age of 6, she wields three U.S. national championships as well as more than 40 first female ascents. Some climbs are rated as 5.14D, which are recognized as two of the toughest sports climbs on the planet.