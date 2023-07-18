Marin County explores ways to be more small-business friendly

Marin County knows it can do more for small businesses and economic growth. It doesn't care that SmartAsset Advisors says it’s the best county in the state for a small business owner.

Long before the study came out, Marin was figuring out what it could do to improve the business climate, increase revenues for everyone and be more accommodating to those wanting to set up shop there.

In late June, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a new position for the budget year that started July 1. The economic vitality coordinator will be tasked with implementing the Economic Vitality Strategic Plan that was approved in August 2022.

The position will be for two years with a total cost of about $500,000. Ideally, that person will be hired by the fall.

“Where we really want to start is collecting data and figuring out what the needles are that we are trying to move in the next five years,” Dan Eilerman, Marin County assistant county administrator, said. “In Marin, the pandemic had a huge effect. We are seeing some recovery, but we want to make sure we have a recovery that is sustainable.”

He points to needing to adapt to a more mobile workforce, addressing climate change and how it affects businesses, dealing with child care and broadband issues, and then doing all of this with flexibility, resiliency and equitability.

The plan is not the county’s alone. A slew of stakeholders — private and public sector —were involved in its formation. The new hire will be tasked with coordinating its implementation and designing metrics to determine if goals have been achieved.

Industries identified as having the greatest likelihood to “deliver job and revenue growth over the next three to five years” include: life sciences, internet technology and multimedia, tourism and hospitality, health care and aging, climate-related enterprises, and remote work opportunity.

Here are five “flagship” initiatives in the 60-page strategic plan:

Expand and integrate Marin’s workforce infrastructure.

Catalyze growth of Marin’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Accelerate growth of climate solutions and enabling enterprises.

Increase pathways to economic mobility for Marin residents.

Formalize countywide economic development activities.

One of Marin County’s problems, as is the case throughout the North Bay and much of California, is having enough workers.

“Staffing continues to be as difficult as pre-pandemic levels with lower-wage jobs the hardest to fill, in part due to Marin’s small workforce able to accept wages that are lower than ‘living wage’ — currently around $24/hour,” the strategic plan says.

Mike Blakeley, CEO of Marin Economic Forum, was a key player in developing the plan. He stresses it’s not just about businesses, but it is an “economic strategy about creating pathways for a high quality of life for residents.”

He added, “We have an aging population. We don’t have enough jobs to attract a younger working class. We want high school and college graduates to have immediate work opportunities here in Marin where they can progress up the ladder.”

The pandemic underscored Marin County’s reliance on small businesses that cater to local residents. Many small businesses closed during the shutdown and never reopened.

“We don’t have a strong economy that can sustain economic shocks, so we need to diversify the types of businesses,” Blakeley said.

The strategic plan is designed to be a blueprint for five years, with annual reviews. Blakeley hopes its success leads to the county wanting to update it every five years to continue the progression.

“For example, it touches on things like economic mobility, the environment by supporting businesses and other initiatives so Marin can have more of a green economy and meet its climate goals,” Blakeley said. “It talks about programs to help individuals develop better financial literacy. It touches on a lot of socioeconomic factors that contribute to a stronger future economy.”