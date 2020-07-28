Marin County extends moratorium on residential evictions 4th time

Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday extended a moratorium on residential evictions for the fourth time. Citing the widespread economic hardship being experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government will bar evictions through Sept. 30.

The county stated its action aligns with a June 30 executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“The Board stood firm in its support of a ban on resident evictions who experience a sudden loss of income tied to the pandemic,” the county announced.

Under the moratorium, if a residential tenant has not made a timely rent payment, the landlord cannot evict if the tenant provides notice within 30 days after the rent was due that the tenant is unable to pay because of financial impacts related to COVID-19.

Renters have up to 90 days after the expiration of the resolution to repay back rent. A landlord is able to seek payment of unpaid rent after the expiration of the local emergency.

The supervisors’ announcement encourages landlords and tenants to agree on a repayment plan that would allow landlords to accept partial payment during the term of the eviction moratorium, if the tenant is able to make such payments. A landlord may not charge a late fee for rent that was owed during the eviction moratorium or the 90-day period that follows. The order applies to incorporated as well as towns and cities in Marin.