Marin County investment firm Hennessy Advisors reports earnings down 33% in Q3

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (Nasdaq: HNNA) on Thursday reported its third fiscal quarter earnings were down by one-third from a year before, and revenue for the quarter declined by an equal proportion, attributing the hits to volatility in markets for the investments it manages.

Net income for the Novato-based company in the quarter ended June 30 was $1.78 million, or 24 cents per diluted share, compared with $2.66 million, or 34 cents a share, a year before. Revenues totaled $6.9 million, down from $10.4 million.

“While uncertainty and volatility persist, I see strong underlying fundamentals that should allow the economy to survive the current challenges,” said Neil Hennessy, chairman and CEO. “The U.S. equity markets rebounded sharply during the most recent quarter, rallying from the March lows. However, a significant portion of the returns was driven by a handful of the largest technology companies, and many sectors of the economy continue to struggle due to the ongoing disruption to normal work, travel, and retail operations. Growth stocks have significantly outperformed value stocks, but I believe it is time to rotate into stocks with the potential for steady earnings and dividend growth.”

Also on Thursday the firm declared a quarterly dividend of 13.75 cents a share, to be paid Sept. 10.

“Despite heightened market volatility, which has negatively affected our financial results, we continue to diligently pursue strategic acquisitions and organic growth,” said Teresa Nilsen, president and chief operating officer.

Total assets under management was $3.5 billion at the end of the quarter, down 30%. Average managed assets totaled $3.4 billion, down 32%.