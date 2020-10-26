Subscribe

Marin County retail properties reel from coronavirus rules, as office market reawakens

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 26, 2020, 5:00AM

Marin County by the numbers

Demographics

Population: 259,666/ 0.494% decline

Median age: 47.4

Number of employees: 70,888

Median Household Income: $126,373/ 10.9% growth

Median Property Value: $1.07 million, 5.64% growth

Source: DataUSA.io

Q3 commercial real estate metrics

Retail vacancy rate: 4.1% of 5,784,725sf

Industrial vacancy rate: 5.8% of 6,585,478sf

Office vacancy rate: 16.5% of 7,332,509sf

Sources: Cushman & Wakefield (retail and industrial) and Newmark (office)

Significant CRE deals of 2020

Grocery Outlet leased 19,500 square feet at 75 Bellam Boulebard, San Rafael

WX Brands extended its lease of 12,000 square feet at 500 Redwood Blvd. in Novato for one year.

Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership Center leased 6,527 square feet at 75 Rowland Way in Novato.

Strategic Energy Innovations at the beginning of the year inked a seven-year lease of 6,121 square feet at Regency Center 1, 100 Smith Ranch Road, San Rafael.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

Throughout the last seven months, pandemic-inspired restrictions on retail and hospitality ebbed and flowed, from more relaxed to more restrictive, and sometimes, back again.

Mall owners and retailers weren’t allowed to welcome shoppers back inside in Marin until the county entered into state’s “red” second tier of reopening in early September Even with that, shopping centers and stores were restricted to half capacity. Marin movie theaters could open at quarter capacity; and gyms, at 10%.

The effect these closures have had on retail space overall is falling rents, according to Jennifer Hibbitts of Cushman & Wakefield. But whether that impacts a given retail property and by how much depends on whether the tenants there are “essential” under California pandemic standards, such as grocery and home improvement, and on the building owner’s tolerance for waiting out a return to “normal” business operations, she said.

“In general, landlords are willing to give a break, more free rent, at the front end of the lease while retailers aren’t able to be operating at full capacity,” Hibbitts said. “But the landlords are trying to push for rents to go back to market once things get back to ‘normal.’ Most landlords are hesitant to lock into a 10-year lease at a low start rent with no ‘correction to market rent’ over the term of the lease.”

Across the North Bay and San Francisco Peninsula, retail rents overall decreased nearly 10% at the end of the second quarter from a year before, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Dominated by class B and C properties, average rent slipped to $2.16 a square foot monthly on a triple net basis, down from $2.39. Top properties in Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties averaged $5 a square foot triple net, while those on the Peninsula averaged nearly $7.

This drop in rents is coming from give and take between retail owners and tenants, Hibbitts said.

“Most retail landlords in Bay area are willing to work with tenants — give rent relief, rent deferment, but some trying to play hard ball — mostly during the first few months of the pandemic,” she said. “With a state moratorium on commercial evictions, most landlords are realizing they’re in this too. They have to work with their retail tenants on a solution together. No one is getting out of this unscathed.”

Though San Francisco last week shot up to the least-restrictive tier of California’s reopening plan — tier “yellow” — this has been the impact of the retail shutdown, according to the city’ Economic Recovery Task Force:

  • 43% decline in sales tax receipts from April to June as compared to 2019.
  • 65% decrease in sales at restaurants and bars and consumer goods stores.
  • Over 50% storefronts are not operating as of August.
  • 1% increase in online sales tax receipts.

And a key thing tenants are pushing for in new lease deals is to beef up force majeure language in their leases to allow for flexibility in contract terms when such significant unforeseen events such as the pandemic occur, Hibbitts said.

In the Marin office market, companies that had put their plans for securing new space on hold in March and April have resumed those searches in the past month, according to Haden Ongaro of Newmark, formerly Newmark Knight Frank.

But a number of the firms on the hunt for new quarters are still not settled on how much space they will need.

“Some firms say they do not want to plan in the long range because of (social) distancing called for in the pandemic, so they’re keeping their (office) footprint and (space-per-employee) ratio the same as in the past,” Ongaro said. “In the short term, (employers) are looking at more square feet per person.”

The Marin County office vacancy rate ticked up to 16% at mid year, but that’s down considerably from the nearly 22% level of a year prior and the even higher levels that had been trending downward since the Great Recession a decade ago, according to Newmark data.

Tenant representation firm Savills recently found that 82% of the U.S. technology companies it surveyed think they’ll need less office space in the next 18 months, and just over half (55%) intend to reduce their physical footprint in that time, according to industry news service Bisnow.

Savills polled 250 companies, 28% of which were based in the San Francisco Bay Area and 83% have more than one office.

A rule of thumb in space planning before the pandemic was 150–200 square feet per employee, with other factors including the number of private offices and design of shared spaces. California’s tiered reopening plan calls for remote office work until the county enters the upper two levels, “orange” and “yellow.” Still, a guideline being used for office planning is 25% occupancy, based on 6-foot distancing for desks and corridors.

Marin County by the numbers

Demographics

Population: 259,666/ 0.494% decline

Median age: 47.4

Number of employees: 70,888

Median Household Income: $126,373/ 10.9% growth

Median Property Value: $1.07 million, 5.64% growth

Source: DataUSA.io

Q3 commercial real estate metrics

Retail vacancy rate: 4.1% of 5,784,725sf

Industrial vacancy rate: 5.8% of 6,585,478sf

Office vacancy rate: 16.5% of 7,332,509sf

Sources: Cushman & Wakefield (retail and industrial) and Newmark (office)

Significant CRE deals of 2020

Grocery Outlet leased 19,500 square feet at 75 Bellam Boulebard, San Rafael

WX Brands extended its lease of 12,000 square feet at 500 Redwood Blvd. in Novato for one year.

Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership Center leased 6,527 square feet at 75 Rowland Way in Novato.

Strategic Energy Innovations at the beginning of the year inked a seven-year lease of 6,121 square feet at Regency Center 1, 100 Smith Ranch Road, San Rafael.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

In the Savills survey, 71% of tech companies said that before the pandemic they planned for less than 150 square feet of office space per employee. Now, 40% of those firms said they haven’t decided what their office density will be, 38% plan to increase the allotment per employee, 17% expect no change and 5% intend to reduce it.

This dynamic is playing out locally as larger companies have been looking for more smaller space in Marin, according to Nathan Ballard of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International.

“This dynamic has been especially pronounced in Marin as we are seeing quite a few companies who had executive teams that commuted into the city looking for smaller executive offices to house a handful of workers within the county,” Ballard said.

The first office lease deal Ballard did during the pandemic was with a company that downsized from 10,000 square feet to 1,300 for the three or four workers who had to work in the office, while the rest did so remotely.

Before the pandemic, 7% of the tech companies in the Savills survey said they had more than half their employees working remotely. But now, 22% of the firms expect to keep over half out of the office even after a vaccine is available.

“Work from home may be some permanence with certain percentage doing that,” Ongaro said. “We’re hearing from law firms and financial firms that they do not have the same culture or collaboration they used to in the office, such as celebrating a completed transaction or win. We’re seeing companies eager to get back in the office.”

Steven Leonard of Cushman & Wakefield expects most office tenants in the market will be on a long pause in space plans well into next year as they wait to see if there’s a vaccine and if all or part of their staff is willing to come back to the office to work. His survey of 10 Marin office properties found an average 8% reduction in advertised rents this year.

“There is tremendous liability in the office workspace is someone contracts COVID without the right protocols in place,” Leonard said.

But the uncertainty for the office market is creating volatility in lease terms, somewhat like what’s happening with retail properties, Ballard said.

“Deals are happening with a wide variety of concessions and deal structures,” he said. “Lease terms have been on the shorter side, but as we are starting to see that there may be an end in sight sometime next year, we are seeing more tenants commit to longer-term leases.”

Sales activity has been quite strong, especially in the late summer and into the fall. This is generally being driven by low interest rates helping to incentivize both investors and business to buy real estate.”

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before the Business Journal, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. He has a degree from Walla Walla University. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine