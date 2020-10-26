Marin County retail properties reel from coronavirus rules, as office market reawakens

Throughout the last seven months, pandemic-inspired restrictions on retail and hospitality ebbed and flowed, from more relaxed to more restrictive, and sometimes, back again.

Mall owners and retailers weren’t allowed to welcome shoppers back inside in Marin until the county entered into state’s “red” second tier of reopening in early September Even with that, shopping centers and stores were restricted to half capacity. Marin movie theaters could open at quarter capacity; and gyms, at 10%.

The effect these closures have had on retail space overall is falling rents, according to Jennifer Hibbitts of Cushman & Wakefield. But whether that impacts a given retail property and by how much depends on whether the tenants there are “essential” under California pandemic standards, such as grocery and home improvement, and on the building owner’s tolerance for waiting out a return to “normal” business operations, she said.

“In general, landlords are willing to give a break, more free rent, at the front end of the lease while retailers aren’t able to be operating at full capacity,” Hibbitts said. “But the landlords are trying to push for rents to go back to market once things get back to ‘normal.’ Most landlords are hesitant to lock into a 10-year lease at a low start rent with no ‘correction to market rent’ over the term of the lease.”

Across the North Bay and San Francisco Peninsula, retail rents overall decreased nearly 10% at the end of the second quarter from a year before, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Dominated by class B and C properties, average rent slipped to $2.16 a square foot monthly on a triple net basis, down from $2.39. Top properties in Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties averaged $5 a square foot triple net, while those on the Peninsula averaged nearly $7.

This drop in rents is coming from give and take between retail owners and tenants, Hibbitts said.

“Most retail landlords in Bay area are willing to work with tenants — give rent relief, rent deferment, but some trying to play hard ball — mostly during the first few months of the pandemic,” she said. “With a state moratorium on commercial evictions, most landlords are realizing they’re in this too. They have to work with their retail tenants on a solution together. No one is getting out of this unscathed.”

Though San Francisco last week shot up to the least-restrictive tier of California’s reopening plan — tier “yellow” — this has been the impact of the retail shutdown, according to the city’ Economic Recovery Task Force:

43% decline in sales tax receipts from April to June as compared to 2019.

65% decrease in sales at restaurants and bars and consumer goods stores.

Over 50% storefronts are not operating as of August.

1% increase in online sales tax receipts.

And a key thing tenants are pushing for in new lease deals is to beef up force majeure language in their leases to allow for flexibility in contract terms when such significant unforeseen events such as the pandemic occur, Hibbitts said.

In the Marin office market, companies that had put their plans for securing new space on hold in March and April have resumed those searches in the past month, according to Haden Ongaro of Newmark, formerly Newmark Knight Frank.

But a number of the firms on the hunt for new quarters are still not settled on how much space they will need.

“Some firms say they do not want to plan in the long range because of (social) distancing called for in the pandemic, so they’re keeping their (office) footprint and (space-per-employee) ratio the same as in the past,” Ongaro said. “In the short term, (employers) are looking at more square feet per person.”

The Marin County office vacancy rate ticked up to 16% at mid year, but that’s down considerably from the nearly 22% level of a year prior and the even higher levels that had been trending downward since the Great Recession a decade ago, according to Newmark data.

Tenant representation firm Savills recently found that 82% of the U.S. technology companies it surveyed think they’ll need less office space in the next 18 months, and just over half (55%) intend to reduce their physical footprint in that time, according to industry news service Bisnow.

Savills polled 250 companies, 28% of which were based in the San Francisco Bay Area and 83% have more than one office.

A rule of thumb in space planning before the pandemic was 150–200 square feet per employee, with other factors including the number of private offices and design of shared spaces. California’s tiered reopening plan calls for remote office work until the county enters the upper two levels, “orange” and “yellow.” Still, a guideline being used for office planning is 25% occupancy, based on 6-foot distancing for desks and corridors.