Marin County startup Troop Beverage finds traction with millennials for canned ready-to-drink cocktails

A couple who sealed their relationship over a coffee chat has launched a cocktail-on-the-go business out of Point Reyes Station, with the hopes of taking a strong start and shaking up the hard beverage world.

CC and Reed DesRosiers’ Troop Beverage Co. — the maker of the Bourbon Smash, Rum Mojito and Gin Spritz — was born in May 2019 out of a love for socializing, social consciousness and the organic life. Each 200-milligram cocktail comes with five natural ingredients. They’re produced in a Napa distillery with 10% alcohol content. As one simple example, the Bourbon Smash consists of only bourbon, black tea leaves, lemon, mint and sugar.

Troop Beverage, which is based in Marin County with a satellite office in San Francisco, underwent a rebranding last October. Today, the cocktail cans may be found on the shelves of 100 stores in California, including Whole Foods, Nugget markets and independent grocery stores. The goal is one million sold by the time 2021 ends.

After a year in full operation, Troop is selling 5.7 times as many cocktails from month to month. Sales for the period ending in November represent a 470% increase since the company began, company officials said.

“We’ve seen exponential growth,” Reed DesRosiers said.

Troop Beverage cocktails sell for $16 in four-packs, while online shoppers may purchase 12-packs for $48 or 24 packs for $96. Direct-to-consumer memberships are also available in three plans:

Scout membership, offering eight cocktails per month (in two four-packs) with a 10% discount at $32 a month.

Ranger membership, offering a dozen cocktails with a 15% discount at $46 a month.

Leader membership, offering 24 cocktails with a 20% discount at $86 a month.

Four-packs are also packaged in a variety of assortments from the three cocktails.

Troop caters to a core target audience of 26- to 40-year-olds. The founders believe these millennials focus on “the experience” and gravitate toward full-flavored beverages with organic ingredients.

In addition to the business side of their company, the DesRosiers also support philanthropy. Troop Beverage partnered with the California State Parks Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund by donating 1% of its annual sales to the environmental cause.

The company began from an impromptu get-together in 2013 of the 28-year-old college students over coffee after attending a class together. She graduated from William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, with a degree in finance that she turned into a consulting business. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a master’s from Johns Hopkins University, which morphed into a diverse background of product management, data science, teaching and community organizing.

“The rest is history,” said CC DesRosiers, a business adviser who joined forces and matrimony with Reed when the couple discovered compatibility at work and play.

The entrepreneurs recalled living and working in Washington, D.C., and getting together with friends and colleagues after work. Think St. Elmo’s Fire times two.

“Our conversations would always begin with alcohol,” she said.

Then, getting together became more challenging and less fun.

“The idea of having a specialty cocktail was really important to us, and we didn’t want to sit in another dark bar,” Reed said.

They later realized a move to San Francisco in 2017 brought forth the need to have an alcoholic drink after being exhausted by the hard labor, but they were “too grubby” to show up at a business.

“This was the right place at the right time. It’s something we never take for granted,” he said. “No one could have predicted that a year with a pandemic would lead to running a brand new business in the ready-to-drink trend.”

The coronavirus crisis punctuated by social distancing mandates has proven to be challenging in marketing the new cocktail company. Nonetheless, the couple and business partners have learned to adapt by hosting pop-up garden parties and other events.

“With all the bad things that have happened, we have found small moments of joy,” she said. “It’s truly exciting for us.”

As it turns out, the ready-to-drink cocktail category has taken off across the United States, according to the American Craft Spirits Association.

“It was already performing well — largely on the heels of the malt-based spiked seltzer trend, which then extended further into more gourmet canned cocktail offerings made with higher quality ingredients and distilled spirits,” spokeswoman Alexandra Sklansky Clough said.

Malt-based cocktails account for $4.7 million in annual sales, according to a 2019 Nielsen report.

The craft spirits industry expert said the trend has heightened since the pandemic led to “fundamental lifestyle shifts” for consumers still wanting a quality drink in a social setting.

“(Ready-to-drink beverages) are a perfect choice for consumers looking for a cocktail experience at a time when their favorite bars and restaurants are closed or in takeout-only mode,” she added.

Troops’ DesRosiers refer to the product as “cocktail without compromise.”