Marin County town of Fairfax amends tenant protection regulations

Fairfax's tenant protection ordinances have been amended for clarity and to lessen the burden on landlords, officials said.

The Town Council voted unanimously Sept. 6 to approve the amendments, which take effect Oct. 6. The town became the first in Marin to adopt a local rent control law when officials approved ordinances in November 2022.

The issue has divided the community, with landlords, tenants and supporters on both sides weighing in.

"It's been a really humbling and rewarding year thus far digging into this that much further," Mayor Chance Cutrano said.

The issue has raised civic engagement to an unexpected level, he said, noting that officials have held meetings on the topic since March 2022.

"I think it's a testament to the community's interest in trying to get this right," Cutrano said.

The amended ordinance sets an annual rent increase cap at 75% of the regional consumer price index. The annual adjustment cannot be less than 0% or greater than 5%.

Initially, the council approved a cap at 60% of the index. The effective date has also been adjusted to be retroactive to March 2022.

Other amendments include edited definitions, clearer language and updates on exemptions for the type of rental housing that would be subject to the just-cause for eviction law.

A redlined copy of the ordinance is available at townoffairfax.org.

The adoption of the amendments comes about a month after the Town Council agreed to let the voters decide the fate of the ordinances at the ballot box on Nov. 5, 2024.

That decision came in response to a citizens' initiative led by a group of landlords seeking to repeal the ordinances. Critics say the regulations are overbearing and will create a hardship on mom-and-pop landlords who rely on the rental income to survive.

A key issue is that landlords said they weren't involved in the decision-making process that took place for nearly a year before the council approved the ordinances.

The petitioners say they are not against rent control and argue that state laws are sufficient.

Tenants say rent increases are outpacing salaries and many tenants are struggling to find secure housing.

After several failed efforts to urge the council to overturn its approval, petitioner organizers were successful in gathering signatures for a ballot initiative.

If approved by voters, the ballot measure would replace the town's ordinance with the restrictions established by Assembly Bill 1482, or the Tenant Protection Act of 2019.

That state law caps rent increases at 5% plus inflation. The maximum annual increase permitted under the state law is 10%. The law expires on Jan. 1, 2030.

Some residents said that because the laws will be decided by the voters next year, officials shouldn't have bothered spending more time discussing rent control.

Councilmember Bruce Ackerman said the imminent ballot box decision gave officials more reason to tighten up the laws.

"The amendments are by and large amendments that address issues that we've heard from the community, primarily from landlords," Ackerman said.

"So why not offer the voters our best effort as opposed to something that wasn't our best effort, that we all have seen could use some work, that we knew from the beginning would need some tweaking?" Ackerman said.

Resident Todd Greenberg said officials should have prepared a more thorough presentation on the amendments.

"I want to make the public aware that what is being presented to them tonight is not the full picture, that these are not minor changes," Greenberg said.

Joe McGarry, a Fairfax renter, thanked the council for sticking through with the process, "so that both renters and landlords can have clarity on the provisions."

In a letter to the council, Laura Gabree said she has been a renter for more than 45 years and her two daughters are also renters.

"Please know that these ordinances will help keep our community healthy and strong," Gabree said.

Meanwhile, officials have also directed staff to produce a report on the expected taxpayer cost of the rent control program.

The direction was in response to a citizens' petition criticizing officials for a lack of transparency. Petitioner Phil Salaverry said estimates were presented in a staff report last year, but haven't been publicly discussed since. He said the use of staff time, including that of the town attorney, who is billed hourly, is concerning.

"This is why it is so important to shine a bright light into the dark corners of rent control," he said. "Residents of Fairfax have the right to know how our money is being spent."

Town Attorney Janet Coleson said she bills $225 an hour and a colleague who is a rent control specialist charges $295 an hour. Coleson estimated that so far legal fees related to rent control have reached about $22,000.

Town Manager Heather Abrams told the council that according to a rent control registration platform called 3Di Systems, it would cost about $25,000 to start the program and about $25,000 annually thereafter.

Legal Aid of Marin, a nonprofit organization, has offered to assist the town for free for the first 18 months of the program. The town is still working on a contract with the city of Berkeley's rent board, which would act as a hearing examiner.

There is also the possibility of hiring a new staffer to manage the program, Abrams said.

These figures and other estimates will be presented in a report at a future meeting.

Larkspur has become the second city in Marin to approve local rent control. The city's provision caps rent increases at 5% plus inflation or 7%, whichever figure is lower.

San Anselmo is also beginning its discussion on tenant protections. Town officials will host its first of two community forums on the topic at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at San Anselmo Town Hall at 525 San Anselmo Ave. The session will focus on tenant questions and concerns.

A second forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the same venue to address landlord questions and concerns.

The feedback is expected to presented to Town Council at its meeting on Oct. 24. More information is at townofsananselmo.org.