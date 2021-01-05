Marin County’s Buck Institute for Research on Aging names chief scientific officer; other North Bay professionals news

The Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato has appointed Malene Hansen, Ph.D., professor and chief scientific officer. She will begin her transition to the Buck on Feb. 1 and fully assume the position effective Aug. 1.

Hansen comes to the Buck from Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute where she is a professor in the Development, Aging and Regeneration Program. She is also associate dean of student affairs at Sanford Burnham Prebys’ Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, faculty adviser of postdoctoral training, and director of the Research and Development Core at San Diego’s Nathan Shock Center. Hansen is a global leader in the field of research on aging, and she is currently the chair of the National Institutes of Health’s Cellular Mechanisms of Aging and Development Study Section.

Hansen holds a Ph.D in molecular biology from the University of Copenhagen, and completed additional training at the University of North Carolina and Scripps Research. Prior to joining Sanford Burnham Prebys, she completed a postdoctoral fellowship in molecular genetics in the lab of Cynthia Kenyon Ph.D, while at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

Here’s a Stanford interview with her from 2011:

—

Deborah S. Bull and Traci L. Carrillo have been named partners at Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz LLP in Santa Rosa.

Bull is certified as a legal specialist in appellate law by the California State Bar and has handled over fifty appeals to conclusion. She leads the firm’s appellate practice and is a member of the family law practice group leadership team.

Carrillo is an experienced trial attorney. As a deputy district attorney, she handled over 75 trials. Carrillo leads the firm’s criminal defense practice, which handles all types of criminal defense, including white collar and other complex and serious matters and is also a member of the family law practice group leadership team.

—

Aaron Lucey has been promoted to senior vice president and Daniel Catalano to senior risk analyst at Summit State Bank.