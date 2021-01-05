The Santa Rosa-based bank stated that Catalano joined the bank in February of 2019. He has more than 10 years’ experience in financial services and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2019. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania and his MBA from University of California at Davis.
Lucey joined the bank in 2018 and was promoted to chief risk officer earlier this year. Aaron graduated from Sonoma State University with an Executive Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts degree.
—
Terry Blessing III and Chuck Rackley have joined Santa Rosa-based data management firm VisiQuate.
Blessing joins the company as senior vice president of client development. He joins the company from Innovo Advisors, where he was a principal consultant and interim vice president for revenue cycle.
Rackley joins the company as executive vice president of Velocity Consulting and its HealthMobile.D ecosystem. Rackley was most recently senior vice president and general manager in the Commercial Group at nThrive, where he led strategy and partnerships, commercial operations and excellence, solution architecture, and advisory services. He also held senior management positions at HCA.
The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa and has offices in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Dallas.
—
Renu Agrawal has been appointed to the board of directors of Luther Burbank Corporation, whose subsidiary is Luther Burbank Savings in Santa Rosa. Agrawal has also been appointed to the board’s Audit and Risk Committee.
Agrawal most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Wells Fargo’s Financial Institutions Group. Prior to that, she oversaw Wells Fargo’s International Treasury Management business and played a leadership role in the Wells Fargo-Wachovia merger, the company stated. Earlier, Agrawal was chief operating officer at ValleyCrest Companies and Quisic Corporation. She began her career as a scientist at Polaroid and also worked at McKinsey & Company.
Agrawal holds a MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from MIT. She graduated with a Bachelor of Technology in metallurgy from IIT, Kanpur.
—
The Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce has announced four new members to join its board of directors: Mike Brennan, Mill District; Maggie Curry, Jackson Family Wines; Heidi Dittloff, Longboard Vineyards; and Sandy Dutra, Montage Healdsburg.
Brennan brings a long career of sales, marketing, and operational leadership to Replay Destinations. He began his career working in medical sales for Fortune 500 companies Allergan and Pfizer. He then spent 15 years developing and managing concept microbrewery restaurants and leading sales teams in the luxury golf club real estate industry throughout the Southeast and the Bahamas. Before joining Replay, he worked for five years with Gartner leading sales for global retailers based in San Francisco.
Curry first worked in the wine business in New Zealand for Brancott Estate Winery, the chamber stated. She worked in the Tasting Room at Alderbrook Winery in Healdsburg before she joined Jackson in 2006 as a customer service representative with Regal Wine Company before transitioning into the distributor’s wine sales team. After working in that department, Curry became the company marketing director in 2017.
In her current position in the wine industry, she oversees the hospitality, marketing and events program for Longboard Vineyards in Healdsburg.
Before coming to California in 2019, Dittloff oversaw the business development for Collabra Technology, a real estate sales and marketing platform expanding brands globally by creating strategic partnerships for enterprise level B2B adoption, and oversaw the business development team across the U.S., Central, and South America.
Dutra moved to Healdsburg in July of 2020 to join the pre-opening team of Montage Healdsburg. Previous to this role, she was the U.S.-based Director of Leisure Sales for Conrad Bora Bora Nui and was with St. Regis Hotels in San Francisco and New York for many years. She is a graduate of University of California, Chico, where she studied recreation/hotel management and received a Bachelor of Science degree.
The new members were selected based on votes cast by chamber members in November, and began their terms with the chamber starting Jan. 1.