Marin County’s Four Corners Property Trust reports 5% annual rise in Q1 operational funds

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in the first quarter was up 5.6% from a year before.

The Mill Valley-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $35.2 million, or 41 cents per share, in the period. That’s a closely watched measure in the REIT industry, adding depreciation, amortization and transaction gains or losses back into net income.

The company said it had net income of $23.1 million, or 27 cents per share, up 3.9% over 12 months.

The trust posted revenue of $60 million in the period, up 10.2% from a year before.

“FCPT had a solid start to 2023, with continued high rent collection levels and opportunistic capital raising to further strengthen our financial position,” said CEO Bill Lenehan. “We start the second quarter with $142 million of cash and equity forward positions available to fund high-quality acquisition opportunities in our target sectors.”

In the first quarter, FCPT raised $52 million of common stock via the at-the-market (ATM) program at an average share price of $27.73. Shares ended trading Monday at $25.39, down 12 cents a share or nearly a half-percentage point from Friday.

As of March 31, the trust has received rent payments representing 99.9% of its portfolio contractual base rent for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.

During the first quarter, the company acquired 10 properties for $19.9 million altogether. That equated to an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.9% on rents in place as of March 31 and a weighted average remaining lease term of 6.5 years.

By quarter-end, the rental portfolio consisted of 1,030 properties in 47 states. The properties were 99.9% occupied, measured by square feet, under long-term, net leases with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately eight years.

Four Corners Property Trust started in July 2015 as a full subsidiary of Darden Restaurants, the Orlando-based owner of restaurant chains such as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse. Darden spun off the trust with 418 restaurant properties that November in a $315 million deal.

Today, properties leased to Darden brands make up 54% of portfolio base rent.

Kerrow Holdings, a subsidiary of the REIT, operates seven LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants, franchised from Darden, located in the San Antonio, Texas area.

The trust in recent years has diversified into other retail properties, notably health and dental care clinics.

_____

Automated Insights and Zacks Investment Research contributed to this report.