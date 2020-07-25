Marin County’s July jump in hotel occupancy ranks it No. 2 in Wine Country

Hotel occupancy rates in the North Bay for the week of July 12-18 were substantially unchanged from the previous week’s report, according to data analytics firm STR, which released its latest numbers July 23.

The North Bay’s four counties that drive the most tourism traffic — Napa, Sonoma, Solano and Marin — remain on the second lockdown for indoor dining, museums, entertainment centers and bars that don’t serve food. On July 14, California ordered those and dozens of other counties on a state watch list for rapidly rising COVID-19 metrics to close such operations at least through the end of July.

Napa’s hotel occupancy rate for last week was 38.9%, down 52.2% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $326.23 a decline of 11.5%, and revenue per available room was $126.80, down 57.7%.

Sonoma County’s hotel occupancy rate was 58.2%, down 31.9% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $138.89, down 29.8%; and revenue per available room was $80.80, reflecting a 52.2% decline.

The hotel occupancy rate in Marin County was 61.3%, down 30.7% from a year ago but up 19 percentage points over two weeks. Average daily rate was $133.10, a decline of 36.4%; and revenue per available room was $81.62, down 55.9%.

In Solano County, the hotel occupancy rate was 68.8%, down 15% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $89.26, down 20.7%, and revenue per available room was $61.37, down 32.6%.