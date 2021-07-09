Marin County’s Mercaptor develops COVID-19 ‘long-hauler’ treatment

A Novato-based pharmaceutical company has created a brain-inflammation therapy to treat COVID-19 long-hauler syndrome that involves a perplexing set of conditions.

Mercaptor Discoveries said the therapy announced June 23 addresses the headaches, brain fog, coughing and fatigue some coronavirus patients suffer four to eight weeks after the initial coronavirus infects their bodies.

In some cases, the symptoms associated with the aftermath of the coronavirus infection may be completely different than the actual virus, according to a UC Davis Health study. Since these residual symptoms have been known, the conditions have baffled scientists because “there seems to be no consistent reason for this to happen,” according to the UC Davis clinical paper.

Researchers have discovered an estimated 10% of COVID-19 patients develop long-hauler symptoms, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. The discovery coincides with a UC Davis finding.

The National Institutes of Health recently launched an initiative to explore patient-centered research to advance scientists’ understanding of the condition referred to as post-acute sequalae of COVID-19.

In developing treatments, Mercaptor CEO and Founder Sara Isbell told the Business Journal its research involved molecules called Captons that are modified to treat brain-related injuries by stopping the progress of their destruction.

In studying how the virus eats away at the blood-brain barrier, Isbell shared her hope that from her company’s research, scientists would get a better handle on other neuro-related diseases that have also plagued society — forms of dementia.

“In five years, I bet we’re going to see an explosiveness of Alzheimer’s (from COVID-19). This is something we just realized last year,” said Isbell, who once worked for BioMarin. She later managed Raptor Pharmaceutical as the director of science (both based in Novato) before it sold to Horizon Therapeutics in 2016 for $860 million. Mercaptor was founded in the same year.

Raptor’s research carried over to Isbell’s biotech firm, which spent $6.5 million on researching neuro-related treatments using Capton technology that reduces inflammatory responses with the intent of preventing the progression of traumatic brain injury and neurogenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

With its latest research, the company has evaluated the effectiveness of its lead clinical candidate — MD-004, which is designed as an antiepileptic drug.

“We think COVID could trigger a revolution in neuro therapies that we could stop before they start,” Isbell said.

