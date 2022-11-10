Marin County’s O’Neill Vintners & Distillers buys low-sugar wine brand FitVine

Marin County-based O’Neill Vintners & Distillers has purchased a FitVine Wine which produces low sugar, full alcohol wines.

“Our focus for the last seven years has been to build a portfolio of great brands appealing to the modern wine drinker,” said Jeff O’Neill, the Larkspur company’s founder and CEO, in the news release. “We see a tremendous opportunity to continue to strengthen and expand FitVine nationally driven by our commercial team, distributors and trade partners.”

BERKS Group, was the majority owner of FitVine. The purchase price for the brand was not disclosed.

“We are incredibly proud of the wellness brand we have built in partnership with Tom and Mark and are confident FitVine wines will continue to deliver exceptional quality and transparency to consumers under the leadership of the talented team at O’Neill,” stated Eric Bradley, executive vice president at BERKS Group.

FitVine was founded in 2015 by Tom Beaton and Mark Warren. Its wines include Califronia varietal wines and Prosecco wine from Italy with a suggested retail price of $16–$20. Varietal wines from the state include sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir, syrah and cabernet sauvignon.

The brand joins O’Neill’s national brand portfolio that already includes Line 39, Harken Chardonnay, Rabble Wines, Charles Woodson’s Intercept, Robert Hall Winery, Game Box, Allegro Cellars, BrandyLab and Javelin Vodka.

In 2021, O’Neill acquired Rabble Wines from the Central California appellation of Paso Robles.

Santa Rosa-based mergers-and-acquisitions advisory Zepponi & Company advised O’Neill Vintners & Distillers on the deal.