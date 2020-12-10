Marin County’s Restoration Hardware enjoys 24% Q3 sales boost amid home upscaling trend in coronavirus pandemic

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RH) just after the market closed Wednesday reported big boosts to its fiscal third-quarter results and forecast that its adjusted margins pointed to the company’s shift to the luxury market arriving years before planned.

The Corte Madera-based furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $844 million in the period, ended Oct. 31, up 24.6% from $677.5 million a year before. Its adjusted revenue was $844.8 million, surpassing Wall Street forecasts, as seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $841.6 million, according to the Associated Press.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $46.4 million, down from $52.5 million a year before. But earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs such as multiyear stock options extended to founder Gary Friedman in October, were $166.5 million, up 154% from a year before.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $1.64. Adjusted earnings came to $6.20 per share, above the average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks was for earnings of $5.42 per share, according to the AP.

In a letter to investors, Friedman predicted that the trend of residents’ pouring money into their homes or newly purchased abodes outside cities during the stay-home orders and coronavirus restrictions will continue into 2021 and beyond.

“The booming real estate activity in second home markets, an accelerated shift of families moving to larger suburban homes, the uptick in homebuilding, and a record equity market should drive increased spending for an extended period of time as the cycle for purchasing and furnishing a home is anything but quick,” Friedman wrote. “We also tend to believe that the longer we remain in this new, forced reconsideration of how and where we spend our time, consumers will develop new priorities and habits that could favor home-focused businesses indefinitely.”

Orders have been up 23% for the year through December from that pace in 2019, Friedman wrote. But coronavirus shelter orders have hit RH’s supply chain, so that production is expected to catch up with demand in the second half of next year.

RH plans to open four new stores, called “design galleries,” in North America in 2021: RH San Francisco in the historic Bethlehem Steel Building, RH Dallas, RH Oak Brook and RH Jacksonville.

Friedman in the investor letter pushed back on pundits who say physical retail is dead.

“The truth is, most retail stores are archaic windowless boxes that lack any sense of humanity. There’s no fresh air or natural light, plants die in a department store, and I’m sure it’s not the best environment for humans either,” he wrote. “That’s why we don’t build retail stores.”

RH in July opened its flagship design gallery in its back yard, the 60,000-square-foot RH Marin, The Gallery at the Village, located at the Village at Corte Madera shopping center.

And this spring the company plans to greatly expand its RH Outdoor line from one collection to 20. Renovation contractors and landscaping companies have told the Business Journal about rising demand for upgraded outdoor entertaining and work spaces amid COVID-19 concerns.

Restoration Hardware shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $467.83, a rise of 97% in the last 12 months.