Community Philanthropy Awards: The Republic of Tea

Marin County’s The Republic of Tea gets into the spirit of helping others in a big way

The Republic of Tea is mindful of how its actions impact the greater community and actively supports organizations like Homeward Bound of Marin since 2015. Their generous sponsorship helps cover monthly fundraising dinner’s costs in addition, The Republic of Tea has contributed with regular volunteer commitments, connections to other community groups, and support for their social enterprises.

Nationally, The Republic of Tea is partner with the Whole Planet Foundation which works to disperse microloans to emerging businesses in over 69 countries to help alleviate poverty.

The Republic of Tea has international partnerships to be a force for positive change in the world as well. Founded in 2017, The Women of Tea: Sri Lanka, is an initiative by The Republic of Tea focused on improving nutrition, hygiene and financial literacy for the women tea workers living in Sri Lanka. This program has impacted over 27,000 women and their families where tea is sourced.

The Republic of Tea strives to give back to our local, national, and international communities as well as its employees, the Ministers of The Republic of Tea. Every minister is given two paid days off to “Make a Difference” and volunteer at organizations important to them. The Republic of Tea has been prioritizing philanthropic efforts since the company began in 1992.

Because philanthropy is a core value of The Republic of Tea, the Ministers appreciate that and incorporate the value into their own lives. Their paid volunteer days are called Make a Difference Days. Often they plan Make a Difference Days together as team building. These special experiences create personal memories when doing good for others.

What three events or activities would you like to highlight?

What ways does your organization help support the idea of helping others, i.e. days for volunteering, ways to contribute money to causes?

How is the idea of helping others or working to solve community issues incorporated your personal life or in the company’s culture?

Since The Republic of Tea began in 1992, being mindful of the actions and the impact business activities have on our communities has been a core value and part of our charter. We practice a philosophy called Tashun, when people naturally care about the world and depend on each other for the well-being of the whole.

What inspires you, your employees or both about the North Bay spirit of helping others?

In the North Bay we do such a great job protecting farmland for eternity. I think we have a longer term point of view and we think about more than just ourselves. That includes helping others.

How does your company's philanthropy work spill over into your personal life?

Describe why you do what you do in the community.

We naturally care about the world.

Why are you inspired by helping others?

Employee: I have been part of The Republic of Tea TEAm for almost two years now, and every month, I get the opportunity to discuss with my fellow ministers the particular philanthropic and sustainability endeavors we want to pursue as a company. From company donations to ministers making a difference themselves, the volunteer and philanthropic opportunities here are endless.