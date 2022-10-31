MarinHealth names new chief human resources officer as exec plans retirement

Eugene Lewis is the new chief human resources officer of MarinHealth, operators of MarinHealth Medical Center, the MarinHealth Medical Network, and ancillary services.

He replaces Linda Lang, J.D., who after nine years is retiring, the health care provider stated.

“We’re very grateful for Linda and the many years of service she’s dedicated to MarinHealth,” said David Klein, M.D., CEO of MarinHealth. “When looking to fill Linda’s important role, we conducted an extensive search only to discover the best candidate was no further than the talent within our organization. Eugene holds an impressive track record and skillset that will help us achieve our healthcare goals, spearhead our diversity and inclusion initiatives, and design workforce strategies so our organization can continue to evolve and grow. We are grateful for Eugene’s dedication to our organization and wish him well in this new role.”

Lewis was hired in August as interim chief human resources officer. Prior to that, he held various positions within MarinHealth’s human resources department over the past eight years, including benefits administrator, benefits manager, and director of human resources, MarinHealth stated.

Lewis earned a Bachelor of the Arts degree in sociology with an emphasis in law and society and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in African American studies at the University of California, Davis. He received his master’s degree in business administration at California State University-Sacramento and is a Certified Senior Professional in Human Resources